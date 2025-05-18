Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning IMAX Version Is Giving Indian Viewers Nightmares: Abrupt Pauses, Lights Out And More Issues Emerge During Screenings

Updated May 18th 2025, 17:41 IST
Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released in cinema halls in India on May 17, six days before its worldwide theatrical debut. The movie is said to be the final chapter in the long-running MI franchise, which began in 1996 and sees Tom Cruise play IMF agent Ethan Hunt. The movie has been dubbed as the ultimate IMAX experience for the cinema goers, and the team has also encouraged viewers to opt for the biggest screen possible to enjoy the action and high-octane stunts in it. However, some viewers in India shared their ordeal about how IMAX shows of MI: The Final Reckoning in leading multiplex chains are being cancelled.
"Booked 9AM Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning at PVR IMAX, Lulu Mall. Reached at 8:45AM, they asked us to wait 15 mins. By 9:45AM, they said “content loading issue.” At 10:15AM, they cancelled the show citing “technical error.” No SMS alert, no prior notice (sic)," shared a social media user and movie fan who booked MI tickets in IMAX in Kochi.
The person also claimed that when confronted, the theatre management falsely claimed all IMAX screens had the issue when another theatre nearby was playing the movie in the same IMAX format.
Another social media user seconded this and pointed out similar issues they faced during the screening of their movie in IMAX a day later (May 18). "I was in for the 6AM show... Which started at 6:30AM due to same content loading issue... The files were received very late and that resulted in the film stopping for 20-30 seconds every 15-20 minutes and they couldn't plan the interval properly so the lights went on abruptly (sic)," their post read.
Published May 18th 2025, 17:35 IST