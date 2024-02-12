Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Taylor Swift Chugs Beer, Cheers For Boyfriend Travis Kelce At Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift cuddled with Blake Lively during Post Malone’s performance of America the Beautiful and won what appeared to be a beer-chugging contest.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Blake Lively at Super Bowl
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Blake Lively at Super Bowl | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Taylor Swift strolled into Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl surrounded by celebrity friends. She cuddled with Blake Lively during Post Malone’s performance of “America the Beautiful” and won what appeared to be a beer-chugging contest, slamming her cup down to an appreciative roar from the fans.

Taylor Swift backs Kansas City Chiefs

Swift had little to cheer about during the game, though. The pop superstar flew halfway around the world to see her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his team play the San Francisco 49ers. But the defending Super Bowl champions struggled through a sloppy first half filled with miscues, including fumbles and dropped passes, and the Chiefs trailed 10-3 at halftime.

 

The singer completed her trip from the Tokyo Dome to Allegiant Stadium for the game, walking through security along with Lively, Ice Spice, and her mom, Andrea Swift. She later was spotted talking to Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in one of the private boxes that reportedly cost more than $1 million.

Swift, who has been dating Kelce since the first few weeks of the NFL season, flew on a private plane across nine time zones and the international date line from the last of four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan to arrive about two hours before kickoff. The time change allowed her to land in Los Angeles and make the final hop to Las Vegas. The 14-time Grammy winner walked in wearing a black outfit with a red jacket slung over her shoulder, apparently getting the memo from Kelce and many of the Chiefs. 

Taylor Swift’s NFL appearances 

Swift began dating Kelce after he said on his “New Heights” podcast that he had tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet during her performance at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce then invited her to watch him perform at the home of the Chiefs, and she surprisingly showed up for their Week 2 game against Chicago.

Swift soon became a regular at games, both home and away, frequently sitting with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift occasionally brought along friends, including Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

