Taylor Swift’s Stalker Under Arrest For Trying To Break Into Singer’s NYC Apartment

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker was caught trying to break into her Manhattan apartment on Saturday, January 20. An eyewitness told Page Six that the suspect attempted to break into Swift's home by either knocking on the door or ringing the bell at 1 in the afternoon. The witness claimed that by 1:45 p.m., police had arrived on the scene and were speaking with the suspected stalker.

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker under arrest

A New York Police Department spokesperson informed Page Six that officers were called to Franklin Street regarding a "disorderly person." The public information officer continued, “Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location.”

Even though police did not corroborate that the man was attempting to enter Swift’s home, a different source confirmed that they saw the suspect trying to enter the singer’s residence.

Taylor Swift’s apartment in NYC | Image: File Photos

Swift has previously drawn the attention of obsessive fans on several occasions, during her Eras mega tour she installed facial recognition software to help her identify specific men from her past. Alleged stalker Mitchel Taebel was taken into custody in May 2023 after making several strange appearances at Swift's Nashville residence.

According to police, he threatened to "destroy" Swift's team members with pictures of weapons before leaving a note for the singer's father declaring that he was her "soulmate" and that “he is the only one that can make her secure.” Additionally, Swift's Tribeca apartment in Manhattan has become a gathering spot for her diehard fans, who frequently camp out in the hopes of seeing their idol live.

Taylor Swift is currently on her The Eras Tour | Image: Instagram

Taylor Swift opened up about her fear of stalkers

In a 2021 conversation with Elle, Swift addressed the increasing issue of stalker fans. The Willow crooner talked about all the precautions she had to take just because of the fear of creepy fans. She said, “My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds... you get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”

