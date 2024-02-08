English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Taylor Swift Threatens Legal Action Against Student Tracking Her Private Jack

An attorney for Taylor Swift has now sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jack Sweeney, a student of University of Central Florida.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Taylor Swift’s attorneys are threatening a legal action against a Florida college student who is tracking her jet. Jack Sweeney is a student at the University of Central Florida and he runs several social media accounts tracking the private jet of Swift and other public figures. Jack had earlier tracked the jets of multiple billionaires, politicians and Russian oligarchs. Sweeney also posts estimates of the associated fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions of the flights. He runs multiple accounts across Threads, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky and other social media platforms.

Taylor Swift's attorney threatens to sue Sweeney

An attorney for Taylor has now sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sweeney, reports The Washington Post. The letter alleged that Sweeney’s social media accounts cause “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress.” Unless Sweeney stops the “stalking and harassing behaviour,” Swift would “have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies.”

Speaking about the same, Sweeney said “I think it’s important to note that nowhere do I intend for harm. I actually think Swift has some good songs. I believe in transparency and public information.” 

When Sweeney had a spat with Elon Musk 

Some years back, the teenager had created an account by the name 'Elon Jet'. Following this, Musk had offered him $5,000 to halt his shenanigans. Sweeney, however, rejected Musk's offer and demanded $50,000 instead. As a result, he ended up getting blocked by the billionaire on social media.

 Justifying his actions after getting blocked by Musk, the teenager had said that the intention behind creating the account was his interest in computer science and aviation. "I always thought people who like Tesla or the whole Elon community on Twitter would be interested. But now, it’s really gone everywhere," CNBC had quoted him saying.

With inputs from IANS 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

