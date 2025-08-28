Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Make A Guinness World Record After Engagement Announcement

Taylor Swift has announced her engagement to Travis Kelce. The Love Story singer announced the happy news via an Instagram post and also flaunted the proposal ring in the viral photos. Just a few days before making her engagement news official, Swift appeared on a podcast with Kelce, which has now made a new Guinness World Record.

According to the website of Guinness World Records, Swift's appearance on New Heights, the podcast of her NFL football star boyfriend Kelce and his brother Jason, has set new viewership records.

With a total of 1.3 million, it pulled in the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube on August 13. The episode Taylor Swift on Reclaiming Her Masters, Wrapping The Eras Tour, and The Life Of A Showgirl has been viewed more than 21 million times on the platform.

Swift has around 80 world records to her name, including the highest-grossing music tour, greatest seismic activity caused by a music concert, most Video of the Year wins at the MTV Video Music Awards, most streamed act on Spotify (female), longest song to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and many more.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023 | Image: Instagram

Her 81st record is with Kelce, her fiancée and his brother Jason, which makes this one all the more special. On the New Heights Show, she spoke openly about all that drama with her masters, sparked rumours that she’ll be the next Super Bowl halftime performer, reflected on her Eras Tour – the highest-grossing music tour ever – and how she worked on her new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, between shows.