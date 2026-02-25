Baba Jackson Says Nani's Viral Aaya Sher Hook Step Is 'Copied', Dance Influencer Drops His Original Video To Back Claim

Nani's next, The Paradise has got fans buzzing with excitement. The actioner that reunites the Telugu star with his hit Dasara director Srikanth Odela was supposed to release on March 26, but the much awaited box office clash between Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups on March 19 has pushed The Paradise to August 21. While fans eagerly wait for The Paradise to release, the first single from the movie, titled Aaya Sher, was unveiled by the makers on Nani's birthday on Tuesday (February 24). Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track features a hook step that instantly went viral. While Aaya Sher hook step earned Nani praise from the fans, popular content creator and dancer Baba Jackson claimed that the actor's dance moves, now going viral, are his.

Jackson even posted an old reel in which he is seen doing a similar step. When Jackson was trolled for copying Michael Jackson's dance steps and building his internet personality around MJ's name, he replied, saying, "I don't copy, I upgrade." Jackson's dance in his old reel and Nani's no-viral hook step do seem similar, but the team of The Paradise is yet to issue a statement on plagiarism accusations. Choreography of The Paradise is by Sudhan Master.

Advertisement

Srikanth and Nani's first movie Dasara (2023) is the highest grossing film of the actor's career. Expectations are high from The Paradise but hook step plagiarism accusations have mired its first song release.

Baba Jackson participated in the dance-based reality show India’s Best Dancer in 2020. He is from Rajasthan. He has also performed on the grand stage of Românii au talent.