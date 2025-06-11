Three New Sidhu Moosewala Songs Released Posthumously On Slain Singer's Third Birth Anniversary

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was the rising star of the music industry who was tragically murdered on May 29, 2022, leaving his fans in deep sorrow and grief. Born on June 11, 1993, today marks his birth anniversary. To honour the occasion, three unreleased tracks—“0008," “Neal," and “Take Notes"—were released on his official YouTube channel as part of the extended play titled Moose Print. The songs quickly went viral, getting emotional hearts from devoted fans.