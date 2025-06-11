Republic World
Updated 11 June 2025 at 13:23 IST

Three New Sidhu Moosewala Songs Released Posthumously On Slain Singer's Third Birth Anniversary

Today marks the late Sidhu Moosewala's 32nd birthday. To honour the occasion, three unreleased tracks, 0008, Neal, and Take Note, have been released on his official YouTube account. These songs are part of the extended play titled Moose Print, as a tribute to the singer.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
New Sidhu Moosewala Songs Released On Slain Singer's Birth Anniversary | Image: X

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was the rising star of the music industry who was tragically murdered on May 29, 2022, leaving his fans in deep sorrow and grief. Born on June 11, 1993, today marks his birth anniversary. To honour the occasion, three unreleased tracks—“0008," “Neal," and “Take Notes"—were released on his official YouTube channel as part of the extended play titled Moose Print. The songs quickly went viral, getting emotional hearts from devoted fans.

Published 11 June 2025 at 13:23 IST