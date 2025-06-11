Panchayat Season 4 Trailer: Manju Devi And Kranti Devi Lock Horns As Election Season Takes Over Phulera, Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta's Series Release Date Preponed

Updated 11 June 2025 at 13:19 IST
Panchayat is one of the most followed web series. Set in the fictional town of Phulera, the show is headlined by Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Pankaj Jha. The makers have moved up the release of the fourth season of the show and announced the new release date along with the trailer. The trailer of the fourth season has received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users.
The 2-minute 38-second trailer of Panchayat season 4 was released on June 11. The clip opens with Jeetendra Kumar discussing the upcoming Panchayat elections. Two camps- Prashant and Bhushan- have been formed in the village, and they are leaving no stones unturned to appease the voters. Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) have become the face of the campaign and will fight tooth and nail to become the next ‘Pradhan' of Phulera.
Double cross, chaos, politics and drama will take the centre stage in the new season of the much-loved show. Along with the trailer, the makers also announced the new release date of Panchayat. Earlier slated to release on July 2, the show will now stream from June 24, sending the fans into a frenzy.
