Panchayat Season 4 Trailer: Manju Devi And Kranti Devi Lock Horns As Election Season Takes Over Phulera, Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta's Series Release Date Preponed

Panchayat is one of the most followed web series. Set in the fictional town of Phulera, the show is headlined by Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Pankaj Jha. The makers have moved up the release of the fourth season of the show and announced the new release date along with the trailer. The trailer of the fourth season has received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users.

Election season grips Phulera in Panchayat season 4

The 2-minute 38-second trailer of Panchayat season 4 was released on June 11. The clip opens with Jeetendra Kumar discussing the upcoming Panchayat elections. Two camps- Prashant and Bhushan- have been formed in the village, and they are leaving no stones unturned to appease the voters. Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) have become the face of the campaign and will fight tooth and nail to become the next ‘Pradhan' of Phulera.



