T-Shirt Pehen Lo Pehle: Netizens Bring Back Kareena Kapoor's Old Remark After Tiger Shroff Posts Video Playing Cricket Only In Briefs

Tiger Shroff is known to often post shirtless photos on social media. This time, the actor took it a step forward and shared a video in which he could be seen wearing just his briefs. The actor engaged in a game of cricket with Akshay Kumar and some other members from the film industry. However, he received massive backlash on social media for sharing the video online. Some even used an old reference by Kareena Kapoor to support their argument.

Tiger Shroff's video massively backfires

On June 10, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram account to share a video playing cricket. He was dressed in a black brief and a sports shoes only. Instead of lavishing praise on his toned physique and abs per usual, this time, social media users shared their irked comments on the post. Even fans of the actor advised him not to post such explicit videos online.

A screengrab of social media users reactions to Tiger Shroff's post | Image: Instagram

Netizens pointed out that all others in the video, including Akshay Kumar, could be seen fully clothed and enquired why Tiger Shroff was the only one who felt the need to be shirtless. A user wrote, “Kapda pehan ke bhi khel sakata hai”. Pointing out the hypocrisy, a user wrote, “Nobody has a problem when Tiger plays in boxer. Think if some girl plays in a bikini, comment section would be full of criticism” Another quipped, “Bhai oopar ka theek hai neeche to pyjama daalo”.



Also Read: 'Worry About...':Justin Disrespects Elderly Man Checking On His Health

A user recalled Kareena Kapoor's old comment in which she took a dig at actors who flaunt their bodies at all times. Speaking to Film Companion in 2023, the Jaane Jaan actress quipped in Hindi, "If you are great, talented, and people have liked you, connected with you, stardom will follow. It is not like, ‘Oh, he has got six-pack abs, he is looking so hot, he is a big star.’ Arree please yaar! Sometimes, I feel like telling those actors, ‘Please wear your T-shirt first. I can’t even look at you right now.'”



Also Read: Parth Pens Heartfelt Note For CID Cast And Crew Before Exiting The Show