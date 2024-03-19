Advertisement

Tiger Shroff, who is currently working on multiple projects, recently bought a property in Pune worth ₹7.50 crore. However, the actor has no plans to relocate to the neighbouring region, and reports indicate that he has already rented out the property. According to documents obtained by Zapkey, Tiger Shroff has leased the property to a beverage company for a staggering ₹3.50 lakh per month.

When did Tiger Shroff buy the property in Pune?

According to IANS, Tiger Shroff purchased the property from ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5 and paid a whopping ₹52.50 lakh stamp duty. The property, which measures 4,248 square feet, is located in Pune's Hadapsar area.

Tiger Shroff file photo | Image: X

The Chote Miyan Bade Miyan actor leased out the property to a private beverage company and has purchased it for real estate investment purposes.

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff is a proud owner of a 8-BHK apartment in Mumbai's upscale Khar neighbourhood. As per the current market value, the apartment is worth ₹35 crore.

According to media reports, Tiger's net worth is currently ₹248 crore, and aside from films, the majority of his income comes from brand endorsements and his city-wide gym chain. The actor reportedly charges around ₹3 crore for endorsements and earns close to ₹20 crore per year.

What's next for Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff currently is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Chote Miyan Bade Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience reminiscent of Hollywood blockbusters.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on Eid in April.