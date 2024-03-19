×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Tiger Shroff Buys Property In Pune Worth ₹7.5 Crore, Leases It Out To A Beverage Company

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Tiger Shroff purchased the property from ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5 and paid a whopping ₹52.50 lakh stamp duty.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tiger Shroff, who is currently working on multiple projects, recently bought a property in Pune worth ₹7.50 crore. However, the actor has no plans to relocate to the neighbouring region, and reports indicate that he has already rented out the property. According to documents obtained by Zapkey, Tiger Shroff has leased the property to a beverage company for a staggering ₹3.50 lakh per month.

When did Tiger Shroff buy the property in Pune?

According to IANS, Tiger Shroff purchased the property from ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5 and paid a whopping ₹52.50 lakh stamp duty. The property, which measures 4,248 square feet, is located in Pune's Hadapsar area.

Tiger Shroff file photo | Image: X

 

The Chote Miyan Bade Miyan actor leased out the property to a private beverage company and has purchased it for real estate investment purposes.

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff is a proud owner of a 8-BHK apartment in Mumbai's upscale Khar neighbourhood. As per the current market value, the apartment is worth ₹35 crore.

Advertisement
Tiger Shroff file photo | Image: X

 

According to media reports, Tiger's net worth is currently ₹248 crore, and aside from films, the majority of his income comes from brand endorsements and his city-wide gym chain. The actor reportedly charges around ₹3 crore for endorsements and earns close to ₹20 crore per year.

Advertisement
Tiger Shroff file photo | Image: X

 

What's next for Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff currently is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Chote Miyan Bade Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience reminiscent of Hollywood blockbusters.

Advertisement

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on Eid in April.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PMK Founder S Ramadoss and his son and Rajya Sabha Member Anbumani Ramadoss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PMK Joins NDA Fold

a few seconds ago
Aaron Taylor

Who Is Aaron Taylor?

a minute ago
BREAKING

सीता सोरेन का इस्तीफा

3 minutes ago
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, US President Joe Biden and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Trilateral Summit in US

4 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

4 minutes ago
Lionel Messi looks on as he represents Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Messi out of friendlies

5 minutes ago
HD Kumaraswamy

Cracks in BJP-JDS Allianc

5 minutes ago
Sita Soren

Sita Soren Resigns

9 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

Student Arrested for Rape

10 minutes ago
Shaheen Afridi questions PCB's decision

PCB selection committee

10 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Seize Explosives Near Chikkanayakanahalli Days After Rameswaram Cafe Bomb Blast

Explosives Seized

11 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

13 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

13 minutes ago
Ranji Trophy

Jaydev Unadkat to return

13 minutes ago
HanuMan

Jai HanuMan Delayed?

13 minutes ago
Manish Sisodia

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
omr sheet

APSC Prelims answer key

16 minutes ago
TCS

TCS shares

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Absentees: List of players who have opted out of the season

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo