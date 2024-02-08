Advertisement

Zendaya and Tom Holland sparked breakup rumours after the actress unfollowed the Spiderman actor on Instagram. Recently, Holland broke silence on the breakup rumours and revealed that they are still together.

Tom Holland dismisses breakup rumours

In a viral video, Tom Holland emphatically stated that he and Zendaya are "absolutely not" split up, putting an end to the speculation that has been circulating. The confirmation from Tom Holland came as he was casually strolling in Los Angeles, donning a green hoodie. Adding weight to the actor's statement, the actor continues to follow Zendaya on Instagram. The public statement, coupled with their social media interactions, reinforced the fact that the Spider-Man costars are still very much together.

(File photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya | Image: AP)

Zendaya unfollowed Tom Holland on Instagram?

Zendaya unfollowed everyone on social media including her boyfriend Tom Holland. ET Online earlier reported that this move could be connected to her upcoming films Dune: Part 2 and Challengers. The actress will be kicking off the promotions for Challengers with her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor soon.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship

For the unversed, Tom Holland and Zendaya, known for portraying the iconic onscreen couple Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man films, sparked romance rumours back in 2017. However, they officially confirmed their real-life romance in 2021 with a public display of affection in Los Angeles and are going strong. Last month, Tom in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation gushed about his girlfriend, saying, "Zendaya is probably the most honest with me. Which I love, ‘cause you need that."

They have previously spoken about how they like to keep their private life out of the public eye. In a 2021 interview, Tom Holland mentioned “I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."