Updated January 27th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Tom Hollander Opens Up On Embracing Late Fatherhood, Says 'It's A Wonderful Thing'

Tom Hollander said that he has been enjoying this new role. He has not revealed any further details about his baby, including his name.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tom Hollander Opens Up On Embracing Late Fatherhood, Says 'It's A Wonderful Thing'
Image:X
The White Lotus actor Tom Hollander has opened up on parenthood as he said that being a new dad is a wonderful thing. Hollander claimed that he spent years thinking he would never have children but he has now started to regret his decision of not starting a family. The actor welcomed a baby boy last summer with his partner Fran Hickman.

Tom Hollander on being a new father 

During an emotional interview, Tom opened up about being a father. He said that he has been enjoying this new role. He said, "It's a wonderful thing. I sort of spent many years not really thinking that I was going to be a dad or even wanting to be a dad. Lately, I started to regret that, and suddenly it was ... suddenly he's here so that's lovely."

The actor went on to say that his elderly parents were thrilled to finally have a grandchild. He added, “They are (thrilled). They'd long given up on me. And they're in their late 80s ... It is (so special for them)." Tom has not revealed any further details about his baby, including his name. 

Tom Hollander receives Tom Holland’s paycheck

In a celebrity chat show, Tom Hollander revealed that the two Toms often get mixed up. There have been multiple times when he has been introduced to people who are expecting to meet Spider-Man, a role that Tom Holland plays in the MCU. While talking about the confusion, Hollander said that he received an email advising him of a box-office bonus payment. “And I thought, ‘I don’t think I’m in 'The Avengers'. It was an astonishing amount of money,” Hollander said. 

He further went on to reveal that the payment was a “seven-figure sum.” This was the box-office bonus payment that Holland got for ‘The Avengers’.  He did not reveal the entire amount. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

