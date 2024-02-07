Advertisement

Transformers star Josh Duhamel and his wife, model Audra Mari have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Duhamel said the baby was born on January 11. The couple has named the child Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel.

Josh took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, January 17, and shared a black-and-white photo of their baby’s feet. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24.”

This is Duhamel’s second child. He co-parents son Axl, 10, with former wife and pop star Fergie. In an interview with Parade, the actor revealed his son's reaction after learning he will be a big brother, “He asks, 'Wait, now, am I going to be — You're going to love me, though, right?'”

He further added, “I was like, 'Of course, I'm going to still love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'” The former cast member of Las Vegas and Mari announced their pregnancy on Instagram with pictures of an ultrasound of the baby. The couple posted a joint reveal with the caption, "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

Josh Duhamel’s past relationships

Duhamel, 51, and Mari, 30, got engaged in January 2022 and tied the knot eight months later in North Dakota. Rumors of a romance between Duhamel and the former beauty pageant contestant began when they were seen kissing at a Toronto airport in October 2019.

This news was released just over a year after his split from Eiza Gonzalez and two years after he and Fergie ended their eight-year marriage in September 2017.