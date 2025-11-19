Bigg Boss 19: After Lesbian Allegations Against Malti Chahar, Her Mini Series On 'Coming Out' Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19: Wildcard contestant Malti Chahar has been doing well on the show. The sister of star Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, Malti has been able to build love-hate relationships with every housemate in a short span of time. She has also voiced her opinion on important house matters and appears like a sensible participant to the viewers. However, a controversy surrounds her alleged sexuality.

The matter became fodder for public discussion after Kunickaa Sadanand was heard telling Tanya Mittal, “I'm sure she's a lesbian.” Kunickaa referred to the way Malti was standing alongside Farrhana Bhat to back her claims. Earlier, light banter between Malti and Farrhana had also led many to speculate about the former's sexuality. At one instance, Farrhana pointed out that Malti had been physically touching her "playfully". Malti had also said that Farrhana would look nice "without clothes", raising eyebrows among the Bigg Boss 19 housemates and the viewers.

Kunickaa and Tanya discussed Malti's sexuality on Bigg Boss 19 | Image: X

Later, Weekend Ka Vaar host Rohit Shetty also scolded Kunickaa for commenting on Malti's sexuality. Now, a mini series directed by and starring Malti has also gone viral in which her character comes out as a homosexual in front of her mother. Titled LETSMARRY.COM, the show follows the story of Tanya whose mother wants to get her married but doesn't know that she is a lesbian and is attracted to women. It released in 2017 and stars Malti as Tanya and veteran actress Neelu Kohli in the role of Malti's onscreen mother.

Amid discussions over Malti's sexuality, this series has been trending on YouTube. Meanwhile, Malti has also made it to the top 9 of Bigg Boss 19. Other remaining contestants include Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhat, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha.