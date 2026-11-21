Ahmedabad: Ahead of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, a Chandigarh-based professor has lodged a formal complaint objecting to the performance of controversial songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and gun culture.

Dr Panditrao Dharenavar, an associate professor at a government college in Chandigarh and a social activist, arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the show—part of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026—and submitted a written representation to the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).

The complaint was subsequently forwarded through the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner's office to the Motera Police Station. Police officials recorded Dharenavar’s official statement on Thursday evening, though no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter so far.

In his complaint, Dharenavar demanded strict restrictions on four specific tracks, including popular hits like Patiala Peg and 5 Taara, arguing that they glorify liquor, narcotics, and weapons. He further contended that performing such tracks while wearing a turban hurts religious sentiments.

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Beyond the setlist, the professor raised strong objections to Dosanjh’s stage attire and interactions. He urged authorities to bar the singer from wearing crossed silver bullet belts (bandoliers) as part of his stage costume, stating that such props promote violence and gun culture among youth.

Additionally, Dharenavar requested that organisers be prohibited from inviting children onto the stage during the performance, warning that sound levels exceeding 120 decibels and high-intensity laser lights pose severe risks to minors' hearing and eyesight.

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Citing a July 2019 directive from the Punjab and Haryana High Court that called for curbs on songs glorifying alcohol, drugs, and violence at live shows, Dharenavar stated that these guidelines should be enforced nationwide.

He has warned that if his objections are ignored and the restricted elements are included in Saturday’s performance, he will move the Gujarat High Court.

This marks the latest in a series of similar interventions by the professor during Dosanjh's tour. Just days earlier, ahead of the singer’s November 15 concert in Indore, authorities issued directions to event organisers to drop the same four tracks following Dharenavar’s complaint.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad police have deployed over 1,300 personnel, bomb disposal squads, and drone surveillance around the stadium to ensure security for the massive crowd.