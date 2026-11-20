Mumbai: Anupam Kher expressed his happiness at the widespread appreciation for his character Jatayu in the recently released film 'Ramayana Part I'.

While talking to ANI, Anupam Kher expressed pride in portraying Jatayu, highlighting the emotional depth required to convey his anguish, helplessness, and unwavering courage through voice alone.

"When you are representing a character—especially one like Jatayu, who is not a human being—conveying his anguish, his indomitable willpower, and his sheer helplessness at not being able to save Mother Sita purely through voice was essential. I am extremely pleased that it is receiving so much acclaim. Normally, I put on an act of being shy when praised, but with this, I do not feel like acting modest at all. God has been kind."

He added, "Usually, I am known to complete dubbing very rapidly; I have wrapped dubbing for entire feature films in just 8 to 9 hours. But here, I took considerable time because this required not just a voice, but a soul."

The actor also shared his views on the criticisms against Ramayana, with many cinemagoers objecting to the glorification of Ravana.

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"Since I know this film is divided into two parts, and I realise—though I haven't heard the full script in detail, I have watched several clips—I believe the film centres around good versus evil. It is fundamentally about righteousness versus wickedness. Unless you establish evil on a formidable scale, the eventual triumph of good over evil will not carry the same grandeur; without that contrast, it serves no purpose," said Anupam Kher.

"Therefore, elaborating on Ravana and presenting him with such stature is essential—that is my perspective—because when Lord Rama slays him in Part 2, the audience will genuinely feel that he conquered a figure who was truly menacing and corrupt. So I view it as an interpretation. It is not an afterthought where they suddenly decided to split it into two parts; they planned it from the outset," added Anupam Kher.

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