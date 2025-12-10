Unseen Pic From Samantha Ruth Prabu-Raj Nidimoru's Pre-Wedding Festivities Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1. Several photos and videos of the couple from their nuptials are doing the rounds on social media. They got married in an intimate setting in a Coimbatore temple. Days after the wedding, Raj's sister Sheetal Nidimoru took to her Instagram account to share an unseen photo from the marriage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu radiates bridal glow in unseen wedding photo

On December 10, days after Samantha and Raj's wedding, the director's sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, took to her Instagram account to share an unseen photo from the pre-wedding festivities. She shared a photo from the mehendi ceremony in which the couple could be seen posing with the members of the family. The actress was seen dressed in a traditional yellow and green coloured kurta.

The actress left her tresses open and teamed the look with statement earrings. Samantha could be seen showing off the henna on her hand and feet. Her husband and The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru donned a light brown shirt and olive pyjamas. He completed the look with sunglasses. Sheetal shared the photo with the caption, “Love shared is love multiplied.”



Raj Nidimoru's sister backs Samantha Ruth Prabhu after the internet resorts to mud-slinging after her wedding with Raj Nidimoru

On December 2, Raj's sister Sheetal took to her Instagram account to share photos from the wedding of the director with Samantha, which took place at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The photos came at a time when social media with abuzz with rumours about Raj Nidimoru cheating on his wife with Samantha. Sharing the photos, Sheetal wrote in the caption, “While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today… soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time,I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude. Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey.”



Without making any mention of Raj's first wife or his previous wedding, she shared, “As a family, we feel so proud of how they are walking forward…with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention. And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way. Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen…they arrive with peace.”



For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have both been married before. The actress was married to Naga Chaitanya until 2021, and Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De.

