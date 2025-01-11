Urfi Javed Reacts To Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal's Divorce Rumours: Always The Woman...

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce controversy has been in the headlines for quite some time. But, it intensified more when Yuzvendra deleted all his posts with his wife and even shared a few cryptic notes on social media. Now, Urfi Javed has slammed those who are targeting Dhanashree.

Urfi Javed On Dhanashree facing backlash: The woman is bashed

Urfi Javed took to Instagram stories and reshared a video in which she gave her view as why always a woman is always blamed. She wrote, “Everytime a cricketer is breaking up or getting divorced, the woman is bashed left right and centre just because in our head our cricketer is our hero. None of us have any idea what happened between the two or even during Natasha and Hardik’s case but of course it’s the woman who is at fault.”

Urfi's post | Source: Instagram

Urfi further added, “Oh and don’t forget the time when Anushka was blamed for Virat’s bad performances. Remember? So it’s always the woman who is to be blamed for the man’s action? These are grown men with fully functioning brains who know what they are doing,"

Dhanashree’s reaction o divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Taking to her Instagram story, Dhanashree Verma penned a long note slamming fake reports about her separation from Yuzvendra Chahal. She clarified that her silence should not be mistaken for weakness.

Dhanashree's post | Source: Instagram

In her statement, she wrote, “The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others.”

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma | Source: Instagram