Updated February 9th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

Usha Uthup Sings Miley Cyrus’ Grammy Winning Song - Flowers, Internet Is Obsessed | Watch

In a video that has gone viral, Usha Uthup can be seen singing Miley Cyrus’ Grammy Award-winning song Flowers and the internet is obsessed.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Usha Uthup
A file photo of Usha Uthup. | Image:Instagram
In a surprising twist, legendary singer Usha Uthup recently impressed the audience with her soulful rendition of Miley Cyrus’ Grammy Award-winning track Flowers. The iconic singer, known for her unique style, took the stage at Kolkata’s renowned Trincas restaurant and donned her signature saree, bindi, and jasmine flowers in her hair.

Usha Uthup’s video goes viral

An Instagram user shared a video of her performance and expressed disbelief at witnessing such a remarkable event. “She wears flowers in her hair and sings flowers by @mileycyrus. Never thought I’d get to witness this,” the user wrote, announcing the transformation of their page into a Usha Uthup fan page.

During her performance, Uthup also enchanted the audience with British singer Adele’s song Skyfall and showcased her versatility and entertained stage presence. “Do you see that photograph? It’s me,” she remarked, pointing to a photo on the wall before delivering a stunning rendition of Skyfall which she affectionately terms as Skyfall in a saree.

What more do we know about Usha Uthup?

Usha Uthup’s illustrious career in Indian music spans over five decades and is marked by numerous hit songs in various languages. In recognition of her exceptional contributions to the arts, she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2023.

 

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus celebrated a milestone at the 2024 Grammys as her song Flowers from the 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation was crowned Record of the Year. Cyrus, who is known for her candid remarks, expressed gratitude for the prestigious award and talked about the importance of staying true to oneself despite success.

The singer at the coveted awards ceremony said, “This award is amazing. But I hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular.”

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

