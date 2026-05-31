Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Scary Movie 6, He-Man, Bandar, Peddi And More To Watch

Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Much-awaited Hollywood movies He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe and Scary Movie will release this coming week. Hindi film lovers can look forward to the rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and the thriller Bandar. Here's everything new arriving in cinema halls this week.

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe

By the power of Grayskull, will a new generation embrace the 1980s toy in movie form? Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man and Jared Leto features as his arch nemesis Skeletor.

Release date: June 5

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Scary Movie 6

The ultimate spoof movie franchise returns this June. Everything from M3GAN to Get Out and Sinners is on the table in the first Scary Movie movie since 2013. It is one of the most anticipated movies this summer and will look to weave box office magic.

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Release date: June 5

Bandar

The thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap revolves around an ageing television star, played by Bobby Deol, who gets accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi and Saba Azad also play pivotal roles in it.

Release date: June 5

Peddi

Ram Charan stars as Peddi Pehelwan in the rural set sports drama, also starring Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and promises to be a treat for the fans of the RRR star.

Release date: June 4

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde lead the ensemble comedy directed by David Dhawan. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai promises to be a fun time at the movies.

Release date: June 5

Mollywood Times

Naslen Gafoor of Premalu and Lokah fame features in Mollywood Times, directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak. The film, also starring Sharaf U Dheen and Premalu-fame Sangeeth Prathap, follows a young man from Kuttikkanam who is determined to become the greatest horror filmmaker in Malayalam cinema to "save" the industry.

Release date: June 5

Mango Pachcha

Mango Pachcha is a Kannada crime-action drama directed by Viveka and starring Sanchith Sanjeev in his debut lead role alongside Kajal Kunder, Mayur Patel and Malashree. It follows an ambitious young man in the world of crime.

Release date: June 5

Parimala And Co

The Tamil film follows a family who, after committing murder, must navigate the predicament they face while trying to maintain their everyday lives.