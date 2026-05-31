OTT Releases This Week: Maa Behan, Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha, KD The Devil, Cape Fear, Gullak 5, Brown And More Series And Movies To Stream

OTT Releases This Week: From regional movies like KD The Devil and 29 to English titles like Cape Fear, Office Romance, The Marked Woman and much more, there's plenty to look forward to on OTT platforms this coming week. Here's a full list of fresh OTT releases set to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Sony LIV and more.

Cape Fear

The series adaptation of Martin Scorsese's 1991 thriller Cape Fear is now returning as a series. Based on the novel The Executioners, the show stars Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson in the lead roles. It will stream from June 4.

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Where to watch: Apple TV+

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The sequel to the 2025 spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'Raw & Undekha' version will make its digital premiere on June 4 in India. The uncensored cut has released internationally and is trending on streaming charts overseas. The Ranveer Singh starrer will look to multiply its viewership after it arrives on streaming in India.

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Where to watch: Netflix and JioHotstar

Made In India: A Titan Story

Inspired by Vinay Kamath's acclaimed book on the rise of Titan, the series chronicles the remarkable journey behind the creation of one of India's most successful and beloved brands. The show starring Naseeruddin Shah as the legendary JRD Tata and Jim Sarbh as Titan's visionary architect Xerxes Desai will stream from June 3.

Where to watch: MX Player

The Pyramid Scheme

Goldy, an ambitious yet impatient young man, dives into a pyramid marketing business in his pursuit of quick wealth. What begins as a shortcut to success quickly spirals into chaos, putting his future at risk. The new series stars Paramvir Cheema and Ranvir Shorey and will stream from June 5.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Patriot

The Malayalam action thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanam features Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil. It follows a defence expert and former JAG officer who goes on the run to expose politicians and corporate tycoons misusing a government defence spyware to spy on everyday citizens. The movie was a moderate box office success and will stream from June 5.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Brown

The gritty crime thriller is set in Kolkata. The intense series stars Karisma Kapoor as Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop struggling with her personal demons while hunting a serial killer on the loose. The show will premiere on June 5.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Maa Behen

Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Ravi Kisan star in this crime thriller set in a small town in India. The new cast and the quirky storyline has already made it one of the most anticipated soon-to-stream movies. It will debut on June 4.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gullak season 5

The new season of the heartfelt drama series Gullak will stream from June 5. A major cast change sees Anant Joshi step in to play Annu Mishra as Vaibhav Raj makes an exit from the show. The story of the Mishra family moves ahead in this seven-episode season.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Office Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso fame star in a saucy rom-com about a secret office romance and the chaos two workaholics get into following their hearts. The new movie will stream from June 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mexico 86

In 1986, Mexico hosted the most important tournament in football against all odds. How was this feat achieved? The series unravels it all from June 5. It stars Diego Luna, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Karla Souza.

Where to watch: Netflix

Teach You A Lesson

When respect collapses in schools, unconventional inspectors arrive to set things right — with sharp, no-nonsense lessons you won't find in textbooks. Starring Kim Moo-yul, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon, the K-drama will stream from June 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Marked Woman

The thriller series unravels after a woman is found in a shipping container with no memory of who she is, two detectives race to figure out her identity and who wants her dead. Episodes stream from June 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

29

Tamil romantic drama 29, starring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles, performed moderately well at the box office. It wil stream on OTT from June 5 in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi.

Where to watch: Netflix

KD The Devil

Kannada action movie starring Dhruva Sarja performed well at the box office after it released on April 30. The movie will stream on OTT from June 5.