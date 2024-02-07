English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence on Engagement Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna: I Hear This…

Vijay Deverakonda has ridiculed the news of his marriage. The actor believes that reports of his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna are only rumours.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be dating for more than a year now. While the actors have never confirmed or denied the relationship, their social media banter and public spottings have fueled the rumours of their alleged link up. Recently medid airports claimed that the actors will make the relationship official by exchanging rings in February. In a new interview, Vijay Deverakonda has shared his candid views on marriage. 

Vijay Devearkonda says he hears rumours about marriage often 

In a conversation with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay Deverakonda shared his candid opinions on marriage. The actor quashed all rumours about getting engaged to Rashmika Mandanna in the coming February. He clarified that the reports are rumours and it is the ‘press’ who wants him to get married. 

A file photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda | Image: Instagram 

Vijay Deverakonda says, “I feel like the press just wants me to get married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. The press is just walking around waiting for me to get married.” The statement made by the actor is being treated as confirmation that the couple has no plans of tying the knot soon. 

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's engagement news goes viral 

Rashmika Madanna and Vijay Deverakonda featured together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Since then the couple has been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. Paparazzi account Varinder Chawla took to his Instagram account to share that the couple might get engaged soon. 

A file photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda | Image: Rashmika FC/ Instagram 

A media report stated that they would get engaged in an intimate ceremony in the second week of February 2024. However, when IANS contacted their representatives, they denied it. “The report is false,” sources told IANS.

 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

