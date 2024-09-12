sb.scorecardresearch
Published 03:15 IST, September 12th 2024

Vir Das Becomes 1st Indian To Host International Emmy Awards After Historic Win Last Year

After winning the International Emmy Award for best comedy, Vir Das is ready to become the first Indian to host the 2024 International Emmy Awards.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Image: Instagram
  • 2 min read
03:15 IST, September 12th 2024