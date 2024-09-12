Published 03:15 IST, September 12th 2024
Vir Das Becomes 1st Indian To Host International Emmy Awards After Historic Win Last Year
After winning the International Emmy Award for best comedy, Vir Das is ready to become the first Indian to host the 2024 International Emmy Awards.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vir Das Becomes 1st Indian To Host International Emmy Awards | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
03:15 IST, September 12th 2024