English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Viral | Fan Pays For Sonu Sood's Dinner Anonymously, Leaves Behind A Heartwarming Note

In a heartwarming incident, a fan anonymously paid for the dinner of Sonu Sood. The actor took to his social media and revealed the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Sonu Sood emerged as one of the most adored philanthropists during the Covid-19 pandemic. When the world was under lockdown, Sonu helped people across the country reach their homes and even aided them with resources to survive in one of the toughest phases India faced.

Did a fan pay for Sonu Sood’s dinner?

In a heartwarming incident, Soon took to his Instagram and revealed that during one of his recent dine-outs, a kind fan paid all his bills anonymously. While sharing a hand-written note, Sonu expressed, “I don’t know who did this but someone paid for the entire bill of our dinner at a restaurant and left this sweet note .. Really touched by this gesture. Thank you buddy. Means a lot.”
 


The fan in his note had written, “Thank you for all the good work that you do for the country.”

What motivates Sonu Sood to keep helping people?

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, Sood discovered a deeper sense of fulfilment in impacting ordinary lives and spreading happiness. He once revealed to IMW Buzz, “Real life is the life you live with an ordinary person; when you change the life of a stranger, and bring them happiness. The satisfaction I get from that is priceless.”

Sood in the same interview talked about the significance of connecting with everyday individuals and that true satisfaction arises from positively influencing the lives of strangers. He expressed gratitude for the meaningful interactions he had across diverse backgrounds and the immeasurable value of these connections.

Advertisement

During the global uncertainty of the pandemic, Sood emerged as a real-life hero, overcoming obstacles to offer assistance to those in need. “The most important role of my life was the one I got to play during the lockdown”, Sood admitted. His actions during the lockdown resonated widely, with many hailing him as a beacon of hope during challenging times.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

11 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

13 minutes ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

17 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

21 minutes ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

27 minutes ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

36 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

an hour ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

3 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

6 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

7 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

a day ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

a day ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

a day ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

a day ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fact-Finding Panel on Human Rights to Arrive in Kolkata Tomorrow | LIVE

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. WATCH: EAM Jaishankar’s Clear-Cut Lessons To UN Over UNSC Reforms

    Videos9 minutes ago

  3. MI captain Harmanpreet names player who could be a star in WPL 2024

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. NTPC Vindhyachal to establish India’s first carbon capture plant

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  5. WATCH: British Family Awaits Return Of Their Son-In-Law

    Videos17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo