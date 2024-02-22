Advertisement

Actor Sonu Sood emerged as one of the most adored philanthropists during the Covid-19 pandemic. When the world was under lockdown, Sonu helped people across the country reach their homes and even aided them with resources to survive in one of the toughest phases India faced.

Did a fan pay for Sonu Sood’s dinner?

In a heartwarming incident, Soon took to his Instagram and revealed that during one of his recent dine-outs, a kind fan paid all his bills anonymously. While sharing a hand-written note, Sonu expressed, “I don’t know who did this but someone paid for the entire bill of our dinner at a restaurant and left this sweet note .. Really touched by this gesture. Thank you buddy. Means a lot.”





The fan in his note had written, “Thank you for all the good work that you do for the country.”

What motivates Sonu Sood to keep helping people?

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, Sood discovered a deeper sense of fulfilment in impacting ordinary lives and spreading happiness. He once revealed to IMW Buzz, “Real life is the life you live with an ordinary person; when you change the life of a stranger, and bring them happiness. The satisfaction I get from that is priceless.”

Sood in the same interview talked about the significance of connecting with everyday individuals and that true satisfaction arises from positively influencing the lives of strangers. He expressed gratitude for the meaningful interactions he had across diverse backgrounds and the immeasurable value of these connections.

During the global uncertainty of the pandemic, Sood emerged as a real-life hero, overcoming obstacles to offer assistance to those in need. “The most important role of my life was the one I got to play during the lockdown”, Sood admitted. His actions during the lockdown resonated widely, with many hailing him as a beacon of hope during challenging times.