Viral: Kailash Kher's 'Don’t Turn Artists Into Clowns' Outburst Over Song Request Sparks Debate Online

Acclaimed Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher has sparked a discussion after he allegedly lost his cool when asked to sing a few lines at a recent event in New Delhi. In a viral video from the show, the Saiyaan singer could be heard going on a rant about feeling ‘disrespect’ when someone asks artists to croon a few lines. It must be noted that the credibility of the video could not be independently verified.

He also likened demanding songs from singers to asking Sachin Tendulkar to hit a six or army personnel to take on a target on command. While upset, he requested the host of the event, as well as everyone else, not to reduce artists to ‘clowns’. As soon as the video of the singer surfaced online, social media users took to the comment section to share their varied reactions. While some claimed that the singer should have obliged the request as it came from a fan, others agreed with Kher.

What did Kailash Kher say?

On April 25, a social media user shared a video of Kailash Kher from an event in New Delhi. In the video, the host could be heard asking the singer to sing 2 lines from any song, which upset him. A visibly disappointed Kher said, “Yahi main badalna chahta hoon, yahi mere mann main lalak lagi hui, yahi badalna hai. Ki gayak ko, sangeet ko aise naa mana jaaye ki sir do line aa gaa dijiye, mood bana dijiye. Yeh bahut galat hai. Yeh request hi mat kijiye (This is exactly what I want to change—this is something I deeply feel about. A singer and music should not be treated in a way where you just ask them to sing two lines and set the mood. That is very wrong. Please don’t make such a request).” While the audience applauded the singer, the host could be heard asking to refuse the request if he was not comfortable with it.

To this, he added, "Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? Is Prithvi pe koi nahi aisa karta. Yaa kisi army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge ki aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye. Voh mat kariye please. clown mat banane dijiye kalakar ko. Sadhak ko ek manoranjak mat banaiye. Artists, Sadhak hote hain, voh aapne mann ke hote hain (Would you ever ask Sachin Tendulkar to just hit a six for you on the spot? No one does that. Or would you ask a soldier to take a position and fire a shot just like that? Please don’t do this. Don’t turn artists into clowns. Don’t reduce an artist to mere entertainment. A true artist is a seeker; they belong to their inner self).”



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Social media users react

Taking to the comment section of the video, a user wrote, “If singing two lines can bring a smile on someone’s face, I think it’s alright.” Echoing the same, another comment read, “With respect, I completely disagree." Another wrote, “Ek din aisa aaiga jab koi nahi kahega 🙏log pyar karte hain apki kala ko apko sunna chahte hain isliye kehte hain, itna bura manne ki koi jarurat nahi.”

Kailash Kher has sung over 500 to 700 songs in Bollywood and regional Indian cinema | Image: X

Some comments were in favour of the singer as well. Netizens praised Kher for his ‘powerful reply’. A user wrote, “When people around you or you meet continuously keeps on doing like this it pisses off but yeah people should respect if one in not in mood or at a time please dont ask.” Another mentioned, “If you want to listen your favourite artist,buy the ticket to their concerts or just listen on Spotify,he has a valid take.” Kailash Kher is yet to publicly react to the video.



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