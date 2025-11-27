RJ Mahvash Fans the Flames On Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Cheating Row With 'Unfunny' Jibe At Chat Leak Scandal

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal Cheating Row: Social media is already abuzz with rumours and speculations around the ‘real reason’ behind the delay in the couple's wedding scheduled to be held on November 23. Redditors have assumed the role of investigators, and X has turned into a gossip-mongering platform, in an attempt to unearth evidence proving that Palaash Muchhal cheated on the Indian cricketing champ the night before their wedding in Sangli. Amid this, RJ Mahvash, rumoured to be dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has taken to her Instagram account to release an indirect but not-so-subtle video, adding fuel to the rumours.

In a video that is being labelled as insensitive, the social media content creator has issued a public appeal requesting her fans to inform her about her to-be-husband's ‘affairs’ before she gets married to him. In a video made in jest, Mahvash tells her followers that she will reveal the person she is marrying a week ahead of the nuptials so that she can know if he has been ‘sneaking into someone’s DMs on Instagram' in advance.

This comes after alleged chats of Palaash Muchhal with an Instagram user, Mary D'Costa, leaked, in which he was flirting with her despite already being in a relationship with Smriti Mandhana. In the leaked chats, the composer was requesting D'Costa to meet him in the wee hours of the morning and also shared that he would make it ‘look like it was a group meeting’ so that no one would suspect him. The chat leak was preceded by rumours of Palaash getting intimate with a choreographer the night before his nuptials with Smriti. There has been no confirmation about any of the rumours.



RJ Mahvash's latest video, however, has fanned the flames of speculation around Palaash's infidelity. She even asks her fans to record their Snapchat conversation with her ‘future husband’ so that she can make it public, in case he cheats. At the beginning of her video, she says, “I don’t know what’s true or false, but when it’s my wedding, I’m going to launch my groom on the internet a week before. And if my guy is out there in someone else’s DMs, girls, please come and tell me." While she did not name anyone in the video, social media users were quick to put 2 and 2 together and mentioned Palaash in the comments.



Mahvash's video was met with a mixed response. While some took the post in jest, others called her ‘opportunistic' and berated her for using someone else's moment of crisis for content. Netizens also commented on RJ Mahvash's post that her commentary on the situation is ‘unfunny’ and that she should be mindful of the sentiments of the National athlete who is already distressed at the time. Some social media users also brought up rumours that her closeness with Yuzvendra Chahal was the reason behind the cricketer's divorce from Dhanashree Verma earlier this year.



