Viral: Tamannaah Bhatia Meets BLACKPINK Lisa, Thai Star Win Metawin At Bangkok Event

Tamannaah Bhatia and Lisa of BLACKPINK met at the Shiseido Ultimune event in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures of them on the red carpet together have gone viral on social media. Many are calling it a "collab that no one saw coming". Lisa, of the hugely famous K-pop girl group, is the global brand ambassador of Shiseido and she turned out in style for the brand's marquee event on July 3.

The event celebrated the launch of Shiseido’s latest Ultimunr chapter and its creative collaboration with Verdy, bringing together beauty, art and contemporary culture in an immersive experience that captivated fans from across the region. At the event, while all eyes were on Lisa, desi fans were excited to witness Tamannaah representing India at this star-studded event. Other high profile names who marked their attendance at the Bangkok event were Thai stars Metawin Opas-iamkajorn aka Win Metawin, Anne Thongprasom, Emi Thasorn, Bonnie Pattraphus and Phutatchai and Peemwasu.

Tamannaah and Lisa at an event in Bangkok | Image: X

Tamanaah looked stunning in a black gown with a thigh-high slit. As she walked the red carpet amid applause from event attendees, she folded her hands in a namaste as she humbly greeted those assembled. Lisa turned up in an off-shoulder white top, showing off her envious abs, and a matching skirt. The black and white dichotomy of Tamannaah and Lisa became the highlight of their meet-up. They exchanged greetings and were seen sharing laughs as they got clicked together.

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Tamannaah with Win Metawin at an event in Bangkok | Image: X

As the event kicked off, Tamannaah was seen seated beside Win Metawin. Their candid moments together have gone viral on X. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Baahubali actress to drop official pictures from the gathering on her Instagram. On the work front, Tamannaah will be seen in Vvan next, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is expected to release in theatres on August 28.