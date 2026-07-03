Alpha Movie Review: As Spyverse Attempts A Dhurandhar, Sharvari Comes To The Rescue

Yash Raj Films (YRF) successfully launched its ambitious Spy Universe in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger. The blockbuster sequel Tiger Zinda Hai followed in 2017, and the franchise expanded its horizon by introducing Hrithik Roshan’s War and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, alongside a third installment in the Tiger series. While these initial entries triumphed at the box office, the franchise has started to feel laborious. After War 2, Alpha reinforces the perception that YRF should hit pause and reflect. Maybe even hire capable writers who can take the franchise back to its glory days.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh starrer Alpha is a mediocre action film that fails to match the high standards set by the franchise's earlier entries. The narrative's biggest misstep is its overt attempt to mimic the stylised tone of Dhurandhar, while it completely abandons its own identity. While one would hope to avoid measuring a Spy Universe film with the same yardstick as the much-discussed Ranveer Singh starrer, the team behind Alpha made sure comparisons are inevitable by making creative choices similar to Dhurandhar while borrowing its core story from another universe, MCU's Captain America.

The film opens with standard patriotic tropes, a tribute to fallen martyrs, followed by a calculated quest for vengeance. Bobby Deol plays Fateh, the mastermind behind Alpha, a secret program designed to breed the "first, fastest and strongest" soldiers. The catch? These soldiers possess superhuman abilities and a heightened "spidey sense", courtesy of a special serum, .

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Sounds familiar? In the MCU, the Super-Soldier Serum gave us Captain America and the Winter Soldier as Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) were weaponised by their nation to wage a war.

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However, Alpha fails to do justice to a premise that's barely fresh. Instead of a sweeping and slick espionage thriller, the focus shifts to the unresolved conflict between a father and a daughter. That said, a YRF spy film is incomplete without a Pakistani terror sub-plot and desh bhakti themes. Predictably, the climax shifts gears but plummets into the standard India vs Pakistan showdown.

On a positive note, Alpha delivers relentless action with a refreshing shift in character dynamics. Stripped of unnecessary comedic distractions, the film avoids treating its female leads as mere visual props. Unlike the War franchise or Pathaan, the makers place capable women at the centre of high-stakes action, thus justifying its "first female-led spy film" claims. Refreshing is the fact that there is a marked departure from female objectification in the guise of glamorising spies. Unlike previous entries where women were often relegated to objects of desire, the makers actually test their female leads by putting them into the serious, hard-hitting action zone. Kudos for that.

Alia Bhatt goes full-on action mode as Sita in Alpha | Image: YouTube screengrab

In short, Alpha appears to be the modern version of Karan Arjun with a pinch of patriotism.

Alpha: Direction

Handing over a Spy Universe project to a debutant director, Shiv Rawail, was undeniably a risky gamble and the film does falter in execution. Rawail’s inexperience is imprinted in the crafting of the action sequences. Instead of letting Alia take the centrestage in action blocks, there's heavy reliance on wide shots to mask poor execution, or maybe hide the body double. The action choreography itself offers nothing novel, and there are very generic stunts overall.

Sharvari and Alia Bhatt in a still from Alpha | Image: YouTube screengrab

The dialogues are functional but uninspired. Pacing often oscillates between high octane and painstakingly slow, daily soap-like dramatic turnarounds. A project of this scale could have benefitted under a seasoned director.

Alpha: Cast Performances

As the first female-led spy thriller in YRF, Alpha demanded performances designed for impact. Unfortunately, Alia does not have a commanding screen presence like Katrina Kaif's Zoya in the Tiger series. Instead, it is Sharvari who steals the show, outshining Alia at every turn. Sharvari embodies a real soldier, bringing wit, sharp presence of mind and convincing combat technique to her role. An effective casting choice could have seen Sharvari as the fierce Sita and Alia, in the assist, as Durga. A missed opportunity indeed that screams for a casting vision like that of Mukesh Chhabra.

Alia as SIta in Alpha | Image: YouTube screengrab

As for the movie's antagonists, Bobby Deol's Haryanvi accent feels forced and sounds bizarre. Since his career resurgence, he appears to have slipped into a rather familiar space again and needs rescuing that Alpha doesn't offer.

Bobby Deol plays a Haryanvi character in Alpha | IMage: YouTube screengrab

Directors, please note: Physically imposing muscles do not make a convincing screen soldier.

Anil Kapoor delivers a stellar performance. He lives up to the expectations, bringing a surprising and welcome emotional depth as a father figure.

Alpha: Suspense Meter

The narrative suspense is arguably the only element that keeps the film afloat. Just when the first half seems to have given everything away, the second half packs genuine surprises. The narrative offers Sharvari's Durga an equal footing as Sita rather than sidelining or abruptly killing her off. She stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Alia until the end.

Alia Bhatt in a still from Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail | Image: YouTube screengrab

Alpha Cameos: A Missed Opportunity

The film stumbles significantly within its universe connections. Hrithik Roshan's cameo as Kabir was supposed to be a highlight. Sadly, the makers completely botched it. A cameo should elevate the plot or give the film an edge. His appearance felt entirely hollow and disappointing.

Alpha vs Dhurandhar

Because the YRF Universe pioneered the modern Indian spy genre, comparing Alpha to standalone contemporary franchises feels counterintuitive. Yet, the filmmakers clearly viewed Dhurandhar as a direct rival. Deviation from the traditional YRF spy template is evident in the heavy, high-beat Punjabi background tracks utilised during serious action sequences, reminding us of recreated tracks like Ramba Ho and Aari Aari in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films. Despite these imitation tactics, Alpha remains vastly inferior to Dhurandhar across script quality, sharp dialogue and directorial finesse.

Alpha is a one-time watch, and if it's any consolation, it is still a significantly better watch than War 2. But please note, don't compare it with the Dhurandhar franchise.