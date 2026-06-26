Viral Video: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Trisha, Anil Kapoor, Venkatesh And Other Celebs Attend Khushbu Sundar's Daughter's Wedding In Goa

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C hosted the wedding festivities of their older daughter Avantika Sundar in Goa. The wedding celebration was a star-studded affair with several celebrities in attendance. Videos of the Tollywood and Bollywood bigwigs from the bash are now viral on social media.

Videos of celebrities from Avantika Sundar's Goa wedding go viral

In viral clips and photos, the biggest Telugu actors could be seen in attendance at the wedding ceremony held in Goa. Mega star Chiranjeevi attended the festivities with his wife. The couple could be seen giving their blessings to the newlyweds. Apart from them, actors Nagarjuna and Venkatesh were also spotted at the celebrations. All the stars donned traditional veshti and kurta outfits for the wedding.

Actress Trisha also attended the wedding celebration in a gold and white saree. One of the viral videos showed Trisha sitting in the front row and talking to Chiranjevi and his wife. Earlier, Khusbu Sundar personally visited Chief Minister Vijay's residence to invite him to the celebrations. However, he seemingly skipped the wedding festivities.

From Bollywood, actors Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were in attendance at Avantika Sundar's wedding. Anil Kapoor donned an all-white kurta-pyjama set while Shroff was dressed in a traditional gold mundu. Avantika is Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C's older daughter. The couple has another daughter, Anandita.



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