'Virat Ko Stalk Karke Wimbledon Tak...': Avneet Kaur Gets Trolled For 'Following' Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma In London

Updated 9 July 2025 at 08:43 IST
Virat Kohli, along with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted at the center court of the ongoing tennis tournament, Wimbledon, on July 7. The couple watched Novak Djokovic in action in his round of 16 match against Australia's Alex de Minaur. After the thrilling match, Virat even congratulated Djokovic on his victory, to which the latter also reacted with a heartfelt reply. While Anushka and Virat's photos from Wimbledon went viral, another reason is making them trend again.
Actress Avneet Kaur was also witnessing the clash at Wimbledon between Djokovic and de Minaur. Earlier this year, Virat courted controversy for liking Avneet's bold photos on some of her fan pages. After backlash, Virat also issued a clarification stating that the "like" was result of changed Instagram algorithm. At the time, Virat faced immense trolling for his online activity, involving a much-younger Avneet.
As she was spotted at the same tennis match as Virat and Anushka, internet exploded with memes. Many called her a "stalker", while others poked fun at Virat.
"Virat bhai ka peecha kr rahi hai (sic)," read a comment. Another one said, "Virat Kohli be like:- aa gyi like mangne (sic)." "Avnit kaur : - jaha virat ji jayenge waha me jaungi followers bd jayenge," read another comment.
In photos going viral on the internet, Virat and Anushka were seen sitting in the stands alongside other spectators. The Indian cricketer donned a brown blazer for the outing while Anushka looked elegant and classy in a white blazer. Avneet shared a carousel post, revealing her sultry look for the Wimbledon clash. The Tiku Weds Sheru star wore an off-shoulder top, with white mini skirt, revealing her thigh tattoo. She completed her look with a scarf, sunglasses and a bronze clutch bag.
