Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Vivek Oberoi Says He Values 'Self-Identity' Over Privilege As He Talks About Raising His Kids

Vivek Oberoi has opened up about raising children without the privilege or entitlement. The actor recently appeared in the series Indian Police Force.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vivek Oberoi
A file photo of Vivek Oberoi | Image:Vivek Oberoi/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi is basking in the success of his last outing Indian Police Force. The actor has been earning praise for his performance in the series. In a new interview, the actor opened up about raising his children with humility. 

Vivek Oberoi says he does not want his children to feel ‘entitled’ 

Vivek Oberoi recently sat for a conversation with B4U Entertainment wherein he opened up about giving the right upbringing to his kids. The actor revealed that he avoids raising his children as entitled because he has seen his friend in Delhi have snobbish kids. He shared that he ensures his children do not grow up with that attitude. 

In the conversation, the actor said, “We don’t want to bring them (their kids) up with privilege. We don’t want to make the mistake of making our kids entitled. I have seen a lot of my friends while growing up in the industry, growing up entitled. That whole attitude, which I’m so sorry to say, but it’s so prevalent in my friends in Delhi. Your self-identity should be based on your personal qualities, values, friendships, relationships, and how you positively impact society. It shouldn't depend on saying, "‘you don’t know who my dad is" That's not how I want to raise our children.” 

Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi says Bollywood is an ‘insecure’ industry 

Speaking to Bollywoodlife, the actor was asked if he feels insecure as there is so much competition around him and how he manages to be so secure. To this, the actor replied that people in the industry are "jealous" of each other's success and want to have the same without any hard work.  

Advertisement

He continued, "We work in a very insecure industry who are jealous of your success and wants to have the same without any hard work. But the one who is after will never get affected by anybody's success."

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

26 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr stats in 23/24 season

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  3. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement