Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Vyajayanthimala, 90, Performs Bharatnatyam At Ram Mandir In Ayodhya - Video Goes Viral

Raag Seva commenced on January 27 after Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla's idol on January 22.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vyajayanthimala
Vyajayanthimala performs at Ram Mandir. | Image:ANI/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vyjayanthimala is one of the celebrated actresses of India, who ruled the big screens from the 50s to the 70s. She announced retirement from acting in the 60s but what remained constant was her stage performances. Surprisingly, the 90-year-old star still performs on the stage. Speaking of which, she recently entertained the audience with a Bharatnatyam performance in Ayodhya.

Vyjayanthimala showcases her talent at Ram Mandir

The veteran star, who is a trained classical dancer, performed at Raag Seva on Friday. Several videos are going viral on the internet offering a glimpse of her performance. In the video posted by ANI on YouTube, she is dressed in a traditional Bharatanatyam dress accessorised with gold jewellery and kamarbandh and is elegantly performing on the stage.

(Screengrabs from the video | Image: YouTube)
(Screengrabs from the video | Image: YouTube)

Soon after the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section, lauding how age is just a number. A user wrote, "Woahh ...at this age, she is performing". Another wrote, "At this age such energy. God bless you Mrs. Vaijantimala Bali." A user hailed her stage performance and commented, "Nice performance Jay Shri Ram".  Another fan wrote, "Huge respect for her. She is so graceful and pure."
 

Advertisement

Raag Seva commenced on January 27 after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla's idol on January 22. Since then several artists, including Hema Malini, Sonu Nigam and others have offered at the event.

Advertisement

When Hema Malini offered at Raag Seva

A week ago, Hema Malini performed at the event and shared a series of photos along with a heartfelt note opening up about her experience. "This afternoon I gave a Bharat Natyam performance for Ram Lalla inside his temple. It was such a euphoric experience and I danced with passion which was appreciated by the public. A few photos of some moments from my dance captured for you," read the note.

Advertisement

Coming back to Vyjayanthimala, she was conferred with Padma Vibhushan ahead of the 75th Republic Day for her contribution to the cinema. Soon after the names were announced, Hema Malini, Saira Banu and other yesteryear heroines congratulated her.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

21 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

21 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

21 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jamnagar Airport Goes International for Ambani Wedding

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Creating awareness among urban cooperative banks: Amit Shah

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi-Karan Make A Grand Entry To Dhol Beats At Their Haldi Ceremony

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Gautam Gambhir Urges JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Political Duties

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC live streaming: When and where to watch?

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo