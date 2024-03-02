Advertisement

Vyjayanthimala is one of the celebrated actresses of India, who ruled the big screens from the 50s to the 70s. She announced retirement from acting in the 60s but what remained constant was her stage performances. Surprisingly, the 90-year-old star still performs on the stage. Speaking of which, she recently entertained the audience with a Bharatnatyam performance in Ayodhya.

Vyjayanthimala showcases her talent at Ram Mandir

The veteran star, who is a trained classical dancer, performed at Raag Seva on Friday. Several videos are going viral on the internet offering a glimpse of her performance. In the video posted by ANI on YouTube, she is dressed in a traditional Bharatanatyam dress accessorised with gold jewellery and kamarbandh and is elegantly performing on the stage.

(Screengrabs from the video | Image: YouTube)

(Screengrabs from the video | Image: YouTube)

Soon after the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section, lauding how age is just a number. A user wrote, "Woahh ...at this age, she is performing". Another wrote, "At this age such energy. God bless you Mrs. Vaijantimala Bali." A user hailed her stage performance and commented, "Nice performance Jay Shri Ram". Another fan wrote, "Huge respect for her. She is so graceful and pure."



Raag Seva commenced on January 27 after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla's idol on January 22. Since then several artists, including Hema Malini, Sonu Nigam and others have offered at the event.

When Hema Malini offered at Raag Seva

A week ago, Hema Malini performed at the event and shared a series of photos along with a heartfelt note opening up about her experience. "This afternoon I gave a Bharat Natyam performance for Ram Lalla inside his temple. It was such a euphoric experience and I danced with passion which was appreciated by the public. A few photos of some moments from my dance captured for you," read the note.

Coming back to Vyjayanthimala, she was conferred with Padma Vibhushan ahead of the 75th Republic Day for her contribution to the cinema. Soon after the names were announced, Hema Malini, Saira Banu and other yesteryear heroines congratulated her.