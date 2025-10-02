Ishqbaaz Actress Additi Gupta Welcomes Twin Baby Girls With Husband Kabir Chopra 7 Years After Marriage

Additi Gupta and her businessman husband Kabir Chopra tied the knot in 2018. The actress took to her Instagram account on October 1, to share the news of the arrival of their baby girls. Additi did not announce the news of her pregnancy, and so the news came as a surprise to her fans, who took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents.

Additi Gupta and Akash Chopra welcome baby girls

On October 1, Additi Gupta took to her Instagram account to share the news of welcoming twin girls. The heartfelt announcement read, 'Our hearts are filled with joy'. In the post, the actress shared that she was blessed with her daughter on August 12, 2025. She also added a photo of her husband and herself, in which they could be seen twinning in white.



Additi Gupta shared the post with the caption, "Nervous, Excited & Emotional !! Finally sharing our lil Secret with the world" The fans, friends, well-wishers of the actress and industry insiders took to the comment section to extend good wishes to the new parents. Actor Aniruddh Dave wrote, “Congratulations”. Rohit Purohit mentioned, “Congratulations". Actress Aashka also extended good wishes and wrote, “Such wonderful news! Congratulations to the both of you!! Blessings for two little new." Actress Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani, Kritika Kamra, Sana Makbul and Pooja Gor also congratulated the new parents.



