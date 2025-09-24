Updated 24 September 2025 at 08:49 IST
Watch: Alia Bhatt, BTS Jin Bring Star Power To Milan Fashion Week, Videos Go Viral
Milan Fashion Week 2025 turned into a star-studded event after Alia Bhatt and BTS Jin made an appearance. Their videos have gone viral on social media.
In a one-of-a-kind fashion crossover, Alia Bhatt and BTS Jin appeared together at the Milan Fashion Week. The celebrities attended the Gucci Spring Summer 2026 showcase at Palazzo Mezzanotte. Alia Bhatt and Jin's crossover has become the highlight of the event, and their videos are now viral.
Alia Bhatt aced the power look in a Gucci ensemble. The actress donned a gold dress, teamed with a signature Gucci tights. She paired the look with a long, oversized fur coat. She also accessorised the look with a black purse and statement earrings. She sported nude makeup with smoky eyes and bronze tones.
BTS Jin, on the other hand, made a striking post-military appearance. He looked dapper in a white Gucci shirt with classic black pants. He left his shirt half-buttoned, highlighting his silhouette. His wet-hair look added to his crisp style. He accessorised the look with a statement belt and select fashion pieces.
Fans react to BTS Jin x Alia Bhatt crossover
Social media users and fans of the celebrities took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share their first reactions to the crossover between Jin and Alia Bhatt. A fan wrote, “alia bhatt and jin were in the same room 😭 he was was even sitting diagonally to her😭😭😭 let them meetttttt." Another mentioned, “Jin and Alia Bhatt in one frame wasn't in my bingo card, omggggg!!!!!!” A X user said “Another tiny miniscule Alia Bhatt x Jin crumb (they're in the same frame for only a second 😭)."
Several videos from the Milan Fashion Week featuring Alia Bhatt and BTS Jin are now viral on social media.
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 08:49 IST