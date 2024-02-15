Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 00:37 IST

Watch: Groom-to-be Jackky Bhagnani's Residence Lights Up Ahead of Wedding With Rakul Preet Singh

Jackky Bhagnani's house in Bandra has been lit up with fairy lights ahead of his wedding with Rakul Preet Singh in Goa on February 21.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Preparations are fully underway at groom-to-be Jackky Bhagnani's residence in Mumbai ahead of his wedding with actress Rakul Preet Singh in Goa on February 21. While the fairy lights were being put up at Jackky's home well in advance, they all lit up on the occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14, a week before he is all set to tie the nuptial knot with the Doctor G actress. 

The couple's wedding festivities will begin on February 19 and conclude on February 21 with pheras. Meanwhile, Rakul's family has arrived in Mumbai ahead of her big day. She has been spotted several times in the city outside salons and boutiques implying preparing are underway in her family as well. 

Jackky and Rakul to postpone their honeymoon

Speculations about the venue, guest list, and wedding attire have been swirling, adding to the anticipation surrounding the event. Despite the excitement surrounding their wedding, Rakul and Jackky have decided to delay their honeymoon plans, opting instead to dive straight back into work commitments.  

File photo of Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani | Image: Varinder Chawla

With Rakul scheduled to work almost up to three days before the wedding festivities begin, and Jackky deeply involved in pre-production for his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the couple's focus remains on their respective projects. Rakul plans to resume work within a week of the wedding ceremonies, while Jackky continues to dedicate his time to his film.

Advertisement

An eco-friendly wedding for Rakul-Jackky

The couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding in the picturesque locale of Goa. The three-day affair, starting on February 19 and culminating in their marriage on February 21, stands out for its green initiatives. Sources reveal that the couple has skipped on paper invites in favour of digital-only announcements to guests. In keeping with their eco-friendly theme, the wedding will feature no firework displays.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

an hour ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

an hour ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

an hour ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

an hour ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

8 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

9 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

10 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

11 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

11 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

13 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'First time in 15 years': Jay Shah opens up on Virat Kohli's absence

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Move Over The Days Of Love, It's Time For Anti-Valentine's Week 2024

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago

  4. Cillian Murphy Really Ate 1 Almond A Day On Oppenheimer Set?

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Uttar Pradesh: Massive Explosion Occurs at Event in Bundelkhand, 2 Dead

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo