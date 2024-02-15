Watch: Groom-to-be Jackky Bhagnani's Residence Lights Up Ahead of Wedding With Rakul Preet Singh

Advertisement

Preparations are fully underway at groom-to-be Jackky Bhagnani's residence in Mumbai ahead of his wedding with actress Rakul Preet Singh in Goa on February 21. While the fairy lights were being put up at Jackky's home well in advance, they all lit up on the occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14, a week before he is all set to tie the nuptial knot with the Doctor G actress.

The couple's wedding festivities will begin on February 19 and conclude on February 21 with pheras. Meanwhile, Rakul's family has arrived in Mumbai ahead of her big day. She has been spotted several times in the city outside salons and boutiques implying preparing are underway in her family as well.

Jackky and Rakul to postpone their honeymoon

Speculations about the venue, guest list, and wedding attire have been swirling, adding to the anticipation surrounding the event. Despite the excitement surrounding their wedding, Rakul and Jackky have decided to delay their honeymoon plans, opting instead to dive straight back into work commitments.

With Rakul scheduled to work almost up to three days before the wedding festivities begin, and Jackky deeply involved in pre-production for his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the couple's focus remains on their respective projects. Rakul plans to resume work within a week of the wedding ceremonies, while Jackky continues to dedicate his time to his film.

An eco-friendly wedding for Rakul-Jackky

The couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding in the picturesque locale of Goa. The three-day affair, starting on February 19 and culminating in their marriage on February 21, stands out for its green initiatives. Sources reveal that the couple has skipped on paper invites in favour of digital-only announcements to guests. In keeping with their eco-friendly theme, the wedding will feature no firework displays.