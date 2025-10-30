Watch: Stuck In Traffic, Enrique Iglesias Gives Fans Unforgettable Moment Ahead of Mumbai Concert Day 2

Enrique Iglesias has returned to India for the third time. After an enthralling crowd in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Spanish singer is all set to perform live again on October 30. Ahead of the gig, the singer was treated by one of Mumbai's specialities - traffic. However, Enrique Iglesias made the most of the slow vehicle moment and decided to give a female fan the ultimate surprise.

Enrique Iglesias at Mumbai concert day 1 | Image: ANI

Enrique Iglesias's special surprise for a Mumbai fan

Ahead of the second concert in Mumbai today, Enrique Iglesias chose to surprise a fan stuck in traffic with him. Seated in his car, the Bailamos singer rolled down his window upon spotting a female fan in the car a few metres away. He greeted her and even waved her as their cars were stationary.

Stunned and surprised by the moment, the fan simply said, "Oh my God" at the moment. She appeared to be in disbelief and shock in the video. To add to her delight, Enrique Iglesias even took to his Instagram account to share the video of the moment. He shared the video with the caption, “Mumbai traffic on the way to show #2”.

Social media users react to Enrique Iglesias's video

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

Taking to the comment section, fans and followers of Enrique Iglesias heaped praises on his gesture. A netizen commented, “She’s so lucky," referencing the girl in the video. Another comment read, “Omg that's the best kind of coincidence." A fan wrote, “She's living my dream." Another fan mentioned, “If I were in her place, I’d look at u with admiration too, she’s so lucky."



Enrique Iglesias draws a star-studded audience for his first show in Mumbai