We Were Against Each Other: Victoria Beckham Reveals How Affair Allegations Against David Beckham Affected Their Marriage

Famous singer and TV personality, Victoria Beckham, talked about her relationship with David Beckham and opened up about the claims made by former nanny Rebecca Loos in 2004 that she and the former soccer star had an affair, according to E! News. "We've had so much thrown at us," said Victoria during her appearance on Call Her Daddy, adding, "We were talking about it, because we've recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary--and, by the way, people said it wouldn't work--26 years."

She continued, "We've had so much so much thrown at us, and we've always just been there together and just ridden the storm." David addressed this period of their strained relationship in his 2023 docuseries Beckham. "I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty," he said. "Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for," according to E! News.

Victoria agreed it was "the hardest period" for the pair. "Because it felt like the world was against us," she shared. "And here's the thing: We were against each other, if I'm being completely honest." Rebecca, meanwhile, has long maintained her story that she and David engaged in a months-long affair.