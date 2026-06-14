What Pranit More Should Have Said At Himanshu Jangra's '370 Biryani' Remark Instead Of Calling It 'Peak Gurgram Content'

Only a few months ago, a series of comedians were rapped by the apex courts for multiple ‘jokes' that crossed boundaries of women's dignity, vulgarity and basic human decency. The show in question was taken down, and the careers of all those involved faced a brief pause following multiple FIRs. Seemingly done to set a precedent, the point of India's Got Latent row was completely lost on Pranit More.

The comedian, who is now more famous than ever, is facing multiple legal complaints for ‘jokes’ cracked on his show in Gurugram. A crass comment, mistaking bill payment for consent by 23-year-old attendee Himanshu Jangra, has made the headlines for the past few days. While the law follows its due course and social media continues to scrape evidence of this being a repeat offence, the backlash on Pranit More has not stopped, and rightly so. The comedian has apologised twice, but netizens are not convinced it is enough.



For context, when Jangra was narrating his rather long, unnecessarily descriptive and distasteful story, More became his most loyal audience. He laughed, encouraged him to continue, and at one point, even stood up in a standing ovation over a leggings-pyjama mix-up. While the many viral reels have already unveiled the full details of the conversation, for those who missed it, Pranit was also keeping a count of how much of the ₹370 Jangra ended up getting as ROI. As if his encouragement on stage was not enough, Pranit has himself uploaded the video of the conversation for it to get a wider reach.



Also Read: 'Sir, Meri Condition Bohot...': '370 Biryani' Joke Man Himanshu Jangra Tells Ex-Boss His Story On Pranit More's Show Wasn't 'Totally True'



What Pranit More could have done instead of fanning the fire

Soon after the videos of Gurugram show went viral, social media dug up videos of other comedians who handled such crass comments during their audience interactions with much sternness yet grace. Some simply cut them off in the middle and respectfully asked them to leave, while others shut them up with wit, making the most of the stage they got. Several celebrities from the Indian comedy community have themselves called out More for not taking a better stand on stage. Despite several apologies by the comedian, the clip will now remain immortal on the internet.



Advertisement