Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:44 IST

When Namrata Shirodkar Revealed That She Quit Acting Because Mahesh Babu Wanted A 'Non-working Wife'

Namrata Shirodkar is celebrating her 52nd birthday today and here's a throwback to when she revealed the reason for quitting acting.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Namrata Shirodkar
Namrata Shirodkar | Image:namratashirodkar/Instagram
  • 2 min read
As former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar turns 52, the reason for her quitting showbiz always intrigues her loyal fans. The former actress was active in the cinema business from 1998 to 2004 and soon after she got married to actor Mahesh Babu in 2005, Namrata left acting to never return.

Why did Namrata Shirodkar leave acting?

Best known for her roles in films like Vaastav, Pukar, and Kachche Dhaage, Namrata once revealed the preconditions she and her husband Mahesh Babu set for each other before their marriage. Speaking with celebrity journalist Prema, Shirodkar disclosed that Mahesh was unequivocal about wanting a non-working wife, even if she pursued a career outside of acting.

Namrata Shirodkar winning moment | Image: X

She further revealed, “We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn’t know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. That was my condition for coming to Hyderabad. Similarly, he was also clear that he didn’t want me to work. This is why we also took some time so that I could finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, so I wrapped up all my pending movies.”

Namrata had ‘no regrets’ about leaving acting

In the same interview, Shirodkar expressed no regrets about leaving acting and described herself as "a bit lazy”. She revealed that she initially entered the modelling and acting world to fulfil her mother's wishes and said that she wasn't deeply passionate about it initially. She shared that if she had taken her acting career more seriously, her life would have taken a different trajectory.

Namrata Shirodkar with Mahesh Babu | Image: IMDb

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's love story began during the shoot of Vamsi which eventually led to their marriage after almost five years of togetherness. The couple are proud parents to two children, Gautham and Sitara.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:44 IST

