Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

When The Late Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma Said She Would Make India Proud

Miss India Tripura 2017, Rinky Chakma, has passed away at 29. The former beauty pageant queen, in the past, had expressed her desire to make India proud.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rinky Chakma
Rinky Chakma | Image:rinkychakma_official/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rinky Chakma, the former Miss India Tripura 2017, passed away on the morning of February 28. The beauty pageant winner and 'Beauty with a Purpose' had been battling breast cancer, having sought treatment for two years in the hopes of healing. The news of her passing was confirmed by the Miss India Organisation in a somber social media post.

 

 

Rinky Chakma wanted to make India proud

In an interview with Femina, dating back to her pageant year, 2017, Rinky Chakma had opened up about her vision to bring pride to India. A Miss India 2017 hopeful - a title which eventually went to former Miss World Manushi Chhillar - Rinky Chakma had shared how winning Miss India would essentially mark the commencement of her servitude to the country, with bringing pride to it being her top most priority.

Advertisement

 


She had said, "...There is nothing more important than winning this crown. It signifies dignity. The crown also comes with a big responsibility. Also, being an Indian to me winning this crown means I am a servant of my country and I would do everything I can to make India proud."

What motivated Rinky Chakma to join the world of pageants? 

The old interview saw Rinky share how the world of modelling was always fascinating to her. About her participation in the pageants, Rinky shared that gathering the financial resources to ensure a smooth run was a hectic experience. However, she was glad at the end of it all she had the chance to represent her state of Tripura. 


She said, "Since my childhood, I would watch the ramp walks on TV and I aspired to be a model to become a part of the glamour world. Seeing girls sailing this boat and flying in colours of India with that urge and enthusiasm motivated me...I did not make any immense preparation, to be honest. I struggled a lot to be in this contest though I had my family's support I was facing troubles in finance so it was hectic. I had to visit several people and clubs to help me out. I did not have the time to work on my physical fitness but it was all worth the struggle because I am finally representing Tripura."

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

2 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

2 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

3 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

16 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

16 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

17 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

17 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

17 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

20 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani Singer Slaps Comedian On Live TV Over 'Honeymoon' Joke

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Agratas confirms site of UK’s largest EV battery plant

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. BJP Alleges 16 Lakh Fake Voters in WB, Submits Memorandum to State’s CEO

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  4. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan thrown out of BCCI annual player contracts

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Traffic Alert: Road To Be Closed Near Chingrighata Crossing

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo