Advertisement

Rinky Chakma, the former Miss India Tripura 2017, passed away on the morning of February 28. The beauty pageant winner and 'Beauty with a Purpose' had been battling breast cancer, having sought treatment for two years in the hopes of healing. The news of her passing was confirmed by the Miss India Organisation in a somber social media post.

Rinky Chakma wanted to make India proud

In an interview with Femina, dating back to her pageant year, 2017, Rinky Chakma had opened up about her vision to bring pride to India. A Miss India 2017 hopeful - a title which eventually went to former Miss World Manushi Chhillar - Rinky Chakma had shared how winning Miss India would essentially mark the commencement of her servitude to the country, with bringing pride to it being her top most priority.

Advertisement



She had said, "...There is nothing more important than winning this crown. It signifies dignity. The crown also comes with a big responsibility. Also, being an Indian to me winning this crown means I am a servant of my country and I would do everything I can to make India proud."

What motivated Rinky Chakma to join the world of pageants?

The old interview saw Rinky share how the world of modelling was always fascinating to her. About her participation in the pageants, Rinky shared that gathering the financial resources to ensure a smooth run was a hectic experience. However, she was glad at the end of it all she had the chance to represent her state of Tripura.



She said, "Since my childhood, I would watch the ramp walks on TV and I aspired to be a model to become a part of the glamour world. Seeing girls sailing this boat and flying in colours of India with that urge and enthusiasm motivated me...I did not make any immense preparation, to be honest. I struggled a lot to be in this contest though I had my family's support I was facing troubles in finance so it was hectic. I had to visit several people and clubs to help me out. I did not have the time to work on my physical fitness but it was all worth the struggle because I am finally representing Tripura."