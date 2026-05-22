Who Are The Kardashian Sisters Dating? Khloe's AI Photos With Michael B Jordan Spark Fresh Buzz After Kendall Jenner-Jacob Elordi Linkup
The 5 Kardashian sisters have always piqued social media interest in their personal lives. An AI-generated photo of Khloe Kardashian with Oscar-winning Michael B. Jordan has reignited discussions around their dating life.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Keeping Up With the Kardashians might have been their show, but the internet is fiercely behind unearthing each and every update about the personal lives of the Kardashian sisters. The 5 celebrities, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner keep the internet entertained with their hyper-public relationship drama. An AI-generated photo of Khloe Kardashian with Oscar-winning Michael B. Jordan has reignited discussions around their dating life. Take a look at the dating history of the sister and their current relationship status.
Kourtney Kardashian
The oldest of the lot, Kourtney, has been in 3 major relationships. Her on-and-off romance with Scott Disick was highly publicised and featured on their show as well. The relationship lasted from 2006 to 2015, and they have 3 children together. She then dated model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2020. She is currently married to musician Travis Barker, whom she has been dating since 2021. The couple tied the knot on May 15, 2022 and welcomed their son in November 2023.
Kim Kardashian
Unarguably one of the most popular in the family, Kim Kardashian is currently rumoured to be dating F1 champ, Lewis Hamilton. The couple made their romance official by attending several public events together. The SKIMS mogul eloped with Damon Thomas at the age of 19 in 2000. The couple split up in 2003. Following this, she dated Ray J, Reggie Bush and Miles Austin.
Also Read: Viral Videos | Kim Kardashian-Lewis Hamilton Are Twinning And Winning At Super Bowl LX, Confirms Relationship Rumours
In 2011, Kim married NBA player Kris Huphires. They got divorced 72 days after the wedding. In 2012, she began dating Kanye West. The couple got married in 2014 and got divorced in 2021. They have 4 children together. From 2021-22, Kim was linked with Pete Davidson. Following this, she was rumoured to be dating Odell Beckham Jr in 2023.
Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe was rumoured to be dating basketball player Rashad McCants in 2008. She was in a long-term on-and-off relationship with basketball player Lamar Odom from 2009-2016. The couple even got married and divorced during this time. She was also linked with French Montana and James Harden.
Also Read: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya And Gigi Hadid In Saree: Who Ate And Left No Crumbs?
She began dating basketball player Tristan Thompson in 2016. The couple also saw a turbulent relationship despite being engaged in 202. They have two sons together and split for good in 2022. On May 21, aphotos of Khloe Kardashian walking hand-in-hand with Sinners star Michael B Jordan went viral. Social media users speculated that they are dating. However, the photos were fake adn created using AI tools. As far as public information goes, Khloe Kardashian is single.
Advertisement
Kendall Jenner
The supermodel was famously dating Harry Styles from 2013 to 2016. She was also linked up with Ben Simmons from 20-16-2022. In 2022, Kendall was linked with Devin Booker. The Kardashian sister dated Bad Bunny from 2023 to 2024.
Recently, photos of Kendall with Jacob Elordi have sparked a buzz. The rumoured couple were seen holidaying together in Hawaii. Photos of them from the beach went viral online.
Kylie Jenner
The most followed Kardashian sister is the youngest, Kylie. She is currently dating actor Timothee Chalamet. The couple have made several high-profile public appearances inlcuding Oscars and Actor's awards.
Also Read: Kendall Jenner-Jacob Elordi Spark Dating Rumours After Hawaii Spotting
Before Timothee, Kylie was dating Travis Scott. The couple was together from 2017 to 2023 and also have 2 children together. Before this, Kylie dated Tyga from 2015 to 2017. In 2011, she was linked with Australian singer Cody Simpson.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.