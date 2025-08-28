Who Is 'Azul Girl' Anshika Pandey? Meet The Teen Live Wire In Guru Randhawa's Controversial Music Video

Guru Randhawa has been going viral for his back-to-back hit singles Qatal, Sirra and now Azul. Not just this, Guru's strategy to launch Instagram models via his music video has also gained traction. Anshika Pandey, who features in Azul music video, has gained overnight fame on social media for her dance skills and her charming personality. Meanwhile, a section of the internet feels that Guru and his team have "sexualised" schoolgirls in his music video. Some even felt that the video leans into the school teacher-student love affair fantasy. This has led to a controversy bubbling on the internet.

A still from Azul music video | Image: YouTube screengrab

In response, Guru has restricted comments on his Instagram posts, a move many are linking to the growing backlash.

What's the controversy surrounding Azul music video?

Azul music video is set in a school. First we see a photoshoot taking place at an indoor stadium. The photographer is Guru Randhawa and his subjects are schoolgirls. The girls model for the camera and Guru as he appears to be fixated on them. A cut shows them lathered in soap as they wash a car. Another shot shows lead actress Anshika filling alcohol glasses. The dance moves and the choreography also seem to be sexualising the actresses, who are portrayed as schoolgirls.

The lyrics of Azul also compare a woman’s charm to the appeal of the world’s best liquors.

Who is 'Azul Girl' Anshika Pandey?

Guru has delivered three hit songs in a row. Many are also mentioning that he did that without the backing of a major label and without featuring popular actresses or models to get views. When Guru's Qatal song went viral and reels were made by Insta influencers, he discovered Shanaya Makani through choreographer Yash Kadam's video and featured her in his next song Sirra. This strategy worked and Anshika was discovered the same way before she was cast in Azul.