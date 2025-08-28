Lokah Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan Backed Superhero Movie Goes Neck-To-Neck With Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam During Onam

Lokah Box Office Collection Day 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen Gafoor starrer Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra released in Kerala on August 28. The superhero movie will hit the big screens in Telugu on Friday, in hopes that it will find a larger audience and the collections will grow. Lokah released during the Onam celebrations and is facing competition from Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam. Despite an intense screen battle, which will only get fiercer with the release of Fahadh Faasil's Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira on August 29, Lokah will have to witness more footfalls to make up for its low opening on day 1.

Lokah off to a decent start at the box office

Lokah scored an opening of a little over ₹2 crore on day 1 in India for its Malayalam version. Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam also opened to a slow start and collected a little over ₹2.1 crore. Mohanlal has scored two box office winners this year in L2: Empuraan and Thudarum and he is searching for his third hit in a row with Hridayapoorvam. Lokah, however, ate marginally into the collections of Hridayapoorvam on the opening day.

Hridayapoorvam is directed by Antony Perumbavoor | Image: X

Lokah has received good reviews, with many getting reminded of Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali, which released directly on OTT due to the pandemic. Lokah is expected to Malayalam cinema's first hit superhero movie and a decent start has suggested that it can go the long way.

Hridayapoorvam opens lower than expected

While Mohanlal's Empuraan minted ₹18.6 crore on its opening day, Thudarum collected ₹5.24 crore. In comparison to the last couple of releases, Mohanlal's latest has scored very less on its opening day. It will look to pick up pace over the weekend.