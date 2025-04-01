Abir Gulaal Teaser: Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan Makes Bollywood Comeback With Vaani Kapoor, Release Date Announced

After much anticipation, Pakistan actor Fawad Khan is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in film Abir Gulaal. The makers unveiled the teaser of the movie, along with the release date and it has created excitement among netizens.

Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor's Abir Gulaal Teaser released, netizens react

In the first promo of Abir Gulaal shared by the makers, it features Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan sitting in the car, enjoying the rain with Kumar Sanu crooning the song Kuch Na Kaho in the background. As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. Fawad Khan too shared the teaser on his official Instagram handle.

One user wrote, “Dying, uffff”. Another user wrote, “Ohh thank god for the return of Fawad Khan”. “Finally, eagerly waiting for the film just to see Fawad Khan on big screens once again”. Another social media user wrote, “Congratulations you guys! Will definitely watch this". For the unversed, his last film in Bollywood film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai in key roles. The movie had released in cinemas in 2016.

File photo of Fawad Khan | Source: IMDb

Fawad was last seen in Pakistani political comedy movie Money Back Guarantee, which released in 2023. It recieved mixed reviews from the audience. The star, who first became popular in India with his Pakistani serials Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, also has Bollywood films Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons to his credit.

All about Abir Gulaal

Abir Gulaal is directed by Aarti S Bagdi ("Chalti Rahe Zindagi") and produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. As per IMDb, apart from Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, the film also stars Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Dogra, Soni Razdan, Farida Jalal, Rahul Vohra and Parmeet Sethi among others. The film, billed as an international production with a support cast from India and UK, began shooting on September 29 in London last year, as per the makers.

Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal teaser | Source: Screengrab from Instagram

Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal teaser | Source: Screengrab from Instagram