Who Is Harsh Mehta? 33-year-old Businessman Rumoured To Be Dating Malaika Arora After Her Breakup With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has sparked romance rumours yet again. After her highly publicised breakup with Arjun Kapoor, the actress has garnered social media attention over a picture from her trip to Italy. In the now viral photo, she could be seen posing with a man, rumoured to be Harsh Mehta.

Who is Malaika Arora's rumoured boyfriend?

As per the Sunday Guardian, Harsh Mehta is a 33-year-old businessman hailing from an affluent family in Mumbai. He is known to keep a low profile until his photo with Malaika went viral. As per the publication, Mehta is a diamond merchant and holds a high designation at Sancus Management. Since he does not hail from a film or showbiz background, Mehta is naturally a stranger to the public eye, which has led to a heightened social media interest around him. Online reports claim that his net worth is in crores. There is no official confirmation of the same.



What sparked Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta's romance buzz?

The romance rumours around the duo surfaced a while back after their photo from Italy went viral. In the clip, the Chaiya Chaiya fame could be seen dressed in a black long coat and leaning in for a selfie with Harsh, who also donned a stylish attire. The iconic Trevi Fountain adorned the background of the photo. To top this, reports also suggest that Malaika took the trip during Valentine's week.

