Updated 25 February 2026 at 13:51 IST
Who Is Harsh Mehta? 33-year-old Businessman Rumoured To Be Dating Malaika Arora After Her Breakup With Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora has sparked romance rumours yet again. While the actress has not confirmed any relationship, a viral photo from her trip to Italy has given rise to speculation.
Malaika Arora has sparked romance rumours yet again. After her highly publicised breakup with Arjun Kapoor, the actress has garnered social media attention over a picture from her trip to Italy. In the now viral photo, she could be seen posing with a man, rumoured to be Harsh Mehta.
Who is Malaika Arora's rumoured boyfriend?
As per the Sunday Guardian, Harsh Mehta is a 33-year-old businessman hailing from an affluent family in Mumbai. He is known to keep a low profile until his photo with Malaika went viral. As per the publication, Mehta is a diamond merchant and holds a high designation at Sancus Management. Since he does not hail from a film or showbiz background, Mehta is naturally a stranger to the public eye, which has led to a heightened social media interest around him. Online reports claim that his net worth is in crores. There is no official confirmation of the same.
What sparked Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta's romance buzz?
The romance rumours around the duo surfaced a while back after their photo from Italy went viral. In the clip, the Chaiya Chaiya fame could be seen dressed in a black long coat and leaning in for a selfie with Harsh, who also donned a stylish attire. The iconic Trevi Fountain adorned the background of the photo. To top this, reports also suggest that Malaika took the trip during Valentine's week.
Before the trip, Malaika was also spotted with Harsh Mehta during the Enrique Ingleseas concert in Mumbai in October. The duo was seen chatting together in viral videos from the concert, which they later exited seperately. This was followed by the duo being spotted departing from the Mumbai airport together.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 25 February 2026 at 13:51 IST