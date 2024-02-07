Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:24 IST
Who Is Sana Javed? Pakistani Actress Married To Shoaib Malik Amid Split Rumours With Sania Mirza
All you need to know about Sana Javed, the Pakistani actress who married Shoaib Akhtar amid separation rumours with Sania Mirza.
Pakistani cricket sensation Shoaib Malik has married popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed amid the speculations surrounding his rumoured separation from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. The cricketer took to social media to share photos from their wedding ceremony which took place on Saturday, January 20.
Shoaib Malik marries Sana amid split rumours with Sania Mirza
The news follows cryptic posts by Sania Mirza just days before, igniting whispers of a potential divorce between her and Shoaib Malik. Ever since last year, Mirza has been hinting at the challenges of marriage on her social media handles leaving fans intrigued about the status of their relationship.
Who is Sana Javed?
Javed is a popular actor in Pakistan and began her career as a model and gained widespread recognition for her role in the television series Pyaare Afzal after making her acting debut in 2012. Despite occasional criticism for her demeanour, Shoaib Malik has often defended her on X.
He once tweeted for her, "I have known Sana Javed for quite sometime now & have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us.”
When Shoaib and Sana first sparked dating rumours
The romantic connection between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed surfaced in the public eye when Malik posted heartfelt birthday wishes for the actress on March 25, 2023. Sharing a special message on Instagram, Malik sparked rumours of their relationship and the speculation intensified as the cricketer continued to express his admiration for Javed.
For the unversed, Shoaib and Sana got married on 12 April 2010 and are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik who was born in 2018. The confirmation of the couple’s separation isn’t official yet.
Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:02 IST
