Who Was Pepsi Sharma? The 38-year-old Haryanvi Singer Who Died Of Heart Attack

Popular Haryanvi singer Pepsi Sharma breathed his last this morning at the age of 38. The untimely passing of the Ragini singer has left his fans and well-wishers shocked. As per reports, Sharma was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. Local media publications have listed a heart attack as the cause of death of Pepsi Sharma.

The passing away of Pepsi Sharma at the age of 38 has jolted the Haryanvi industry. Tributes have been pouring in for him from industry insiders and bigwigs. The Rashtriya Lok Dal took to their X (formerly Twitter) to write, "The news of the demise of renowned ragini singer Pepsi Sharma ji, who made a place in people's hearts through his ragini performances, is extremely saddening. Humble tributes from the Rashtriya Lok Dal family and condolences to his family members and admirers during this difficult time."

Who was Pepsi Sharma?

Pepsi Sharma was one of the most popular Haryanvi folk singers. Born as Yashpal Sharma, he became a household name in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region. He found most acclaim for his Ragini Competitions.

Social media users may remember him from a viral clip of his Naagin dance, which has garnered over 60 million views. The popular singer has also performed in front of Badshah and singer Vishal Dadlani.

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