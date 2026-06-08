Varia Moment: Alia Bhatt And Raha Attend Varun Dhawan's Daughter Lara's Birthday Party, Video Goes Viral

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one of the fan favourite couples in Bollywood. Following their pairing in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyaa, the actor couple is popularly referred to as #varia. Every time they are spotted together, videos and photos of the actors go viral online.

Most recently, Alia Bhatt, along with her daughter Raha, attended the birthday party of Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara. A video of the Alpha actress supervising her toddler while she plays with other children at the party has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Raha could be seen dressed in a baby pink frock with blue ribbon detailing. Her hair was half-tied in a cute clip. A glimpse of Varun's wife, Natasha, could also be seen in the video. While Varun Dhawan was not spotted in the video, a selfie of the actor with a staff member at the party and a photo of Alia with the same staff member have surfaced.



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