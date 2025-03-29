Why Is Gaurav Taneja Being Slammed By Fans? All About The Controversy Related To Flying Beast And His Pet Dog

Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as the Flying Beast, is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. The YouTuber is facing massive backlash online, and it all started when he shared a recent vlog on his YouTube channel. In his vlog, he shared that he has moved his pet dog Mau to a farmhouse due to a change in his lifestyle. He also revealed that his father was uncomfortable with Mau's presence in the house, citing religious reasons and owing to all these reasons, he shifted his pet to the farmhouse, away from him.

Netizens call Gaurav Taneja 'selfish' for abandoning his pet dog at the farmhouse

Taneja's reason didn't sit well with the fans, and they started bashing the YouTuber and threatened to unsubscribe from his YouTube channel. A user wrote, "Am I the only one crying thinking about the dog’s emotions? How can humans be so selfish? You get a literally new born baby to your home, give him hope of having a new family and then one fine day you just leave him all alone. I have never wished ill on anyone but for this man and his family I do." Another wrote, "Don’t get a pet if you can’t commit to looking after them. No religion teaches to abandon your pets , you bring them home as your own child. Grow up and own your selfishness." A third user wrote, "Dont get a pet if you can’t promise to give it a loving life, and the fact that im not a DOG LOVER Gaurav, l love all animals, Im happy atleast mau will live a better life in the farm , rather in your house . Not one reason of yours made any sense, Go watch Sambhavna seth, her house is small but her heart is big, a wont ever understand."

A user called him fake and wrote, "The most fake person… thank you for leaving Mau, he doesn’t deserve people like you and slow claps on your explanation."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

Gaurav Taneja's previous controversy

Earlier, the YouTuber was in the news after speculation rose that they had hit a rough patch in their marriage. He was blamed for an extra-marital affair after his wife Ritu Rathee's video showing her seeking advice from Premanand Maharaj's "Bhajan Marg" about her troubled marital life went viral. In a video shared on Instagram, Ritu addressed rumors regarding her divorce and the accusations against Gaurav Taneja. She urged her followers not to villainize Taneja, confirming that the woman seen asking the question in the viral video was indeed her.