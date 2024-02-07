English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 21:51 IST

It's controversial/ Why Is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Trending? Controversy Around Pakistani Singer’s Viral Video Explained

As the controversy continues to unfold around Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, here we are with detailed information regarding the dispute and its impact on his career.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
A file photo of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Image:Spotify
  • 4 min read
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been in the news owing to his viral video of beating his student with his footwear. Since then, the veteran singer has opened up about the incident twice. First, he defended his actions by calling it a personal matter, and second, the singer stated that he had already apologised to his disciple. As the matter is being escalated in the media, here we are with detailed information as to what sparked the controversy and the recent update regarding the matter.

How it all started?

A few days ago, a video of the singer went viral on X in which he was thrashing a man brutally, whom he claimed was his disciple, with his shoe. He was seen slapping and hitting the man enquiring about a bottle. He also pulled the man’s hair pushed him to the ground and continued to hit him mercilessly as people present in the room tried to stop the singer from going further. The man can be heard pleading with the singer as he says, “I have no idea about it."

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues clarification

Soon after the video went viral, Khan found himself in the soup and issued a clarification justifying his actions. He shared a video featuring him with the man who was beaten up by him. In the video, he said, "This concerns a private matter between Shagird and Ustad. He is like my kid. This is the nature of the relationship between a mentor and his follower. I show love to a disciple whenever he does something well. He faces consequences if he commits a transgression.” Adding to it, the singer said that he had apologised to the man after the incident.

The man, who was thrashed, also clarified that he had misplaced a bottle containing holy water and justified Khan's action. He said, "There was no ill intention behind his actions. He is like my father. He loves us a lot. The man who is spreading this video is trying to defame my ustad."

Chinmay Sripaada slammed Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for justifying his action

Even after issuing the clarification, the singer was receiving heavy backlash from the netizens. Among all was singer Chinmay Sripaada who took to her social media handle to lambast Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over his justification for hitting a disciple. Taking to her X handle, the singer re-shared the video and wrote that people like him pretend to be soft-spoken in public and one would never think they are capable of "inhumane behaviour". She also stated that she doesn't agree with the justification issued by Khan.

“The justification he gives here is “The teacher showers love on the student when they do well; and the punishment is equally harsh when they make a mistake.” Gurus get protected by the ‘divinity’ of their position, regardless of the faith / religion they practice - all their transgressions, from violence, emotional abuse to sexual abuse is condoned for the sake of their ‘artistry’, ‘talent’ etc etc," an excerpt from her note read.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video

Speaking at a podcast, the Pakistani singer reacted to the backlash he has been receiving over the viral video and his justification. When accused of physically assaulting his student, the singer said, "I did apologise to him. He started crying and said, ‘Ustaad ji (Sir) why are you doing this?’” The 49-year-old added, “Baap ka jaise role hota hai. Shagird ki baap hone ki jarurat hai. Humne woh role hi adaa kia hai (I am his teacher. I have played the role of his father).” He went on to state that he has been taking care of his student and his family by paying their medical bills and wedding expenses.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan - IMDb
(A file photo of the singer | Image: IMDb)

Impact of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's viral video

As the controversy continues to unfold, Khan faces both public and professional challenges in managing the aftermath. The incident led to repercussions with King Charles' British Asian Trust, where Rahat Fateh Ali Khan held an ambassadorial role since 2017, severing all ties with the artist, as per reports.
 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 21:51 IST

